Ibrahim Magu: EFCC boss don chop suspension

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Di oga of di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu don chop suspension from office according to wetin BBC dey hear.

Dis na afta im go ansa case on Monday ontop accuse of misconduct.

One reliable source from Aso Villa wey no wan make im name comot na im confam dis news to BBC on Tuesday afternoon.

Na on Monday Magu bin appear before panel wey President Muhammadu Buhari organise for am on top one mago-mago and disrespect accuse wey dem accuse am of.

Di Panel wey former President of di court of appeal Ayo Salami dey lead bin invite Magu to hear im own side regarding wetin dem dey accuse am and how e dey run EFCC.

Several reports for Nigeria say di suspended chairmo spend di night with security pipo as per say di panel wey dey question am neva finish dia work.