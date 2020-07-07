Pastor Ituah Ighodalo interview with Dele Momodu: Ibidunni husband speak for di first since her death

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@Ibidunni_Ighodalo Wetin we call dis foto, Ibidunni and husband Pastor Ituah Ighodalo

Pastor of Trinity House church Ituah Ighodalo don tok for im first interview since di death of im wife Ibidunni Ituah Ighodalo.

For inside interview with Ovation oga Dele Momodu, Pastor Ituah say im dey spend time to thank God for di privilege im get to share im life with Ibidunni.

"I dey spend time thinking, reflecting thanking God and appreciating di privilege e give me to spend 17 years, 13 years in marriage, four years in courtship with a very wonderful lady called Ibidunni Ituah-Ighodalo". Pastor Ituah tok ontop di Instagram live interview."

"My heart dey heavy, I dey think seriously on her." Ituah tok.

Ontop im courage ontop wetin happun to am, Pastor Ituah say na God.

"I no go say strategy dey, but wetin don help me na say I dey sold out and submitted and committed to God and I try my best to listen to God and do wetin im tell me to do and to a large extent I get understanding as to wetin im dey try to do and I rest in him and God don give me plenty strength and encouragement and e don direct my path and tell me wetin to do".

"So everything wey I don pass through for life and I don be through so much... God don bring me out, so na dia my strength dey, understanding God, no be about me na about God and di pipo out dia wey God wan work with". Pastor Ituah tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Ibidunni die suddenly on 14 June, 2020 for Port Harcourt, Rivers state. Her death shock Nigerians.