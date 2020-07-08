Omohtee: Di bumbum surgery wey make me wan kill myself - Victim of 'failed bum surgery'

My whole bodi cold wen 'Omohtee' raise her blouse to show me all di deep scars wey dey all over her lower waist.

Scars wey she no feel comfortable to show wen di interview proper start.

Omotola Taiwo, wey pipo sabi as 'Omohtee' share details of how di cosmetic surgery wey she do don affect her mentally, physically and financially sotay she bin dey reason to kill hersef.

Di 28-year-old wey dey run Toj Fabrics, open up about di different fluids wey dey comot from her bodi and di pains wey she still dey feel six months afta her surgery.

Omohtee wey bin do 'top up' liposuction and Brazilian Butt Lift surgery as far back as January, 2020 for Lagos, Nigeria don come out now to accuse her surgeon, Dr Anu Adepoju say she do failed surgery for her wey don cause her serious health complications.

Dr Anu wey dey sue Omohtee for N25 million ontop defamation charges, also share her own side of di tori.

She insist say she be qualified Doctor and Cosmetic Surgeon wey don train wit different ogbonge medical institutions and claim say she get over 1,000 successful surgeries to her name.

Dr Anu say dis whole matter don make her lose over N100 million ($25,7731) from her clinic, Med Contour wey goment authorities don lock up.

Story: Ogechi Obidiebube