Magu: Wetin be di EFCC boss offence wey im chop suspension - See everitin we know

Wia dis foto come from, EFCC/Twitter

Suspended Economic and Financial Crimes Commission chairmo for Nigeria Ibrahim Magu bin dey in charge of di agency since 2016 wia e dey oversee plenti corruption and fraud cases wey involved many politicians and businessmen.

As a result some of dis politicians and businessmen land inside prison because of EFCC lawsuit.

Di oga of di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission chop suspension from office according to wetin BBC hear.

Dis na afta im go ansa case on Monday ontop accuse of misconduct.

Wetin be Magu offence

Na on Monday Magu bin appear before panel wey President Muhammadu Buhari organise for am on top one mago-mago and disrespect accuse wey dem accuse am of.

Di Panel wey former President of di court of appeal Ayo Salami dey lead bin invite Magu to hear im own side regarding wetin dem dey accuse am and how e dey run EFCC.

Di panel wey di Presido set up to investigate am dey accuse am of allegations wey include di same things wey di agency wey e dey lead before use send many pipo to prison.

At di moment wetin dem dey accuse Magu of include: corruption, insubordination and disrespect to office of di justice minister.

Magu deny dis accusations and also pipo wey dey work with am say di suspended chairmo try im best to work in line with rules and guidelines of di agency.

10 accuse wey dey ontop Magu head

Di EFCC oga dey face plenti accuse wey di Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and di Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami submit.

1. Im no obey di office of di AGF

2. Im re-tiff moni wey di EFCC recover come sell properti wey di commission sieze give im padi dem

3. E no respect court order to unfreeze one N7b judgement to favour one former bank executive director

4. Late action on top di investigation of P&ID wey cause legal wahala

5. E dey do partial to some EFCC investigators wey dem dey call di 'Magu Boys' for 'sweet sweet' assignments

6. Im leak investigative reports wey dey very important to some cases give some media houses

7. Di reconciliation records of di EFCC and funds wey dem recover no balance

8. E report some judges to dia officers wey dey in charge instead make e allow di AGF to decide

9. Declaration of N539 billion as fund wey dem recover instead of N504 billion wey dem bin claim before.

10. E no provide enough solid evidence against some suspects like Diezani Alison-Madueke for her extradition

Las las wetin go happun to Magu?

No be today Ibrahim Magu begin dey yan say di corruption wey im dey fight as EFCC boss dey fight am back.

Magu just like di pesin wey im replace Ibrahim Lamorde dey face im own challenges at di moment.

President Buhari bin remove di former EFCC oga Lamorde after dem accuse am of corruption just like Magu and Lamorde bin replace Farida Waziri wey President Goodluck Jonathan remove on 23rd November 2011.

Dem bin remove Waziri after dem accuse her of one sided fight against corruption as dem say na mostly PDP politicians she dey go after at di time.