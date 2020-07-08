Local flight resumption in Nigeria: See wetin happun for Lagos airport as flights resume today - Fotos

Local flight operations don resume today for Murtala Muhammed airport Lagos afta three months wey goment bin close am sake of coronavirus pandemic.

BBC tori pesin wey carri waka go Lagos airport report say as at 4:45am, di gates still dey lock even though di first flight suppose take off by 7:00am and passengers suppose arrive three hours before takeoff, according to aviation minister Sirika.

Wetin we call dis foto, No access to MM2 as at 4:24 am

Wetin we call dis foto, Early mor-mor for Lagos airport

Wetin we call dis foto, Ova ten vehicles with passengers already line up outside di gate

Later around 5:05am, di airport authorities open di gate for passengers to enter and start preparation to board.

Wetin we call dis foto, All passengers must do scan to check dia temperature before dem go enta plane

Wetin we call dis foto, Airport authorities no play with di social distancing protocol

Wetin we call dis foto, Authorities boldly write some of di covid19 protocols for passengers to observe

Our tori pesin report say everi body wey dey enta di airport wear facemask weda dem wan travel or dey work inside di airport or just come dia.

Di first commercial flight to take off as flight operation resume na Arik Air and e take off comot from ground around 7: 31am from Lagos to Abuja.

Wetin we call dis foto, Arik Air na di first flight wey move out from Lagos as flight operation resume today

Oda flights wey wan travel today still tanda for ground dey warm up before takeoff.

Before today, Nigeria goment bin first announce to open five airports June 21 but later change dia decision. Dem later approve to open Lagos and Abuja airport 8th of July and afta which dem go open Kano, Port Harcourt, Owerri and Maiduguri on di 11th of di same month, then oda airports go reopen on di 15th while di date for international flight resumption go come later.

