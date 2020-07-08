Local flight resumption in Nigeria: See wetin happun for Lagos airport as flights resume today - Fotos
Local flight operations don resume today for Murtala Muhammed airport Lagos afta three months wey goment bin close am sake of coronavirus pandemic.
BBC tori pesin wey carri waka go Lagos airport report say as at 4:45am, di gates still dey lock even though di first flight suppose take off by 7:00am and passengers suppose arrive three hours before takeoff, according to aviation minister Sirika.
Later around 5:05am, di airport authorities open di gate for passengers to enter and start preparation to board.
Our tori pesin report say everi body wey dey enta di airport wear facemask weda dem wan travel or dey work inside di airport or just come dia.
Di first commercial flight to take off as flight operation resume na Arik Air and e take off comot from ground around 7: 31am from Lagos to Abuja.
Oda flights wey wan travel today still tanda for ground dey warm up before takeoff.
Before today, Nigeria goment bin first announce to open five airports June 21 but later change dia decision. Dem later approve to open Lagos and Abuja airport 8th of July and afta which dem go open Kano, Port Harcourt, Owerri and Maiduguri on di 11th of di same month, then oda airports go reopen on di 15th while di date for international flight resumption go come later.
Wetin you need to know from wen you land airport to before you check-in
- Pipo wey dey travel wit pets MUST to get necessary clearance from Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Services.
- Dem go disinfect all passengers' luggage before dem enta departure hall.
- All footwear go dey DISINFECTED/SANITIZED by FOOT MATS wey dem put for all entrances to di terminal building, amongst others.