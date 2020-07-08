Ghana coronavirus: Yaw Osafo Maafo, Carlos Ahenkroah, oda top politicians wey test positive for Covid-19

Some 21,968 Ghanaians test positive for Covid-19 after de country record first two cases around March, 2020.

Among these be top ranking Ghanaian politicians, some of dem survived, others unfortunately lose dema lives wey others lose dema ministerial appointments as a result of Covid-19.

Ghana President Akufo-Addo currently dey in isolation after one person within en close circles test positive for the virus.

Here be some of de top Ghana politicians wey Covid-19 affect

Carlos Ahenkorah, Deputy Trade Minister

Deputy Trade Minister, Carlos Ahenkorah resign from en position after public pressure on am sake of he disregard Covid-19 protocols wey he enter public space.

On June 30, 2020 he step out to voter registration centres for Tema West Constituency, to monitor how de exercise dey go despite testing positive for Covid-19.

Carlos Ahenkorah explain say if like he no step out on de first day of voter registration which be June 30, like e go give room for needles speculation on where he dey.

On July 1, 2020 news emerge say de Minister test positive for Covid-19 days before en visit to registration centres, dem even admit am for Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Dis revelation make ,ore people vex leading to en own resignation as Deputy Minister on July 3, 2020.

Yaw Osafo-Maafo, Senior Minister

Wia dis foto come from, Government of Ghana

Latest govment functionary wey test positive for Covid-19 be Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo who govment announce en Covid-19 status on Tuesday, June 7, 2020.

En last public appearance be during de NPP National Council Meeting on June 27, 2020 where President Akufo-Addo reveal say en Vice President go remain en running mate for de 2020 elections.

Mr Osafo Maafo start en treatment of Covid-19 from June 7, 2020 for en house.

Kwaku Agyemang Manu, Health Minister

Wia dis foto come from, Information Ministry

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu be one de major people who dey lead Ghana in de fight against Covid-19.

On March 12, 2020 he broke news of de first case of Covid-19 for Ghana.

Since then, he make weekly public appearances where dem dey update Ghanaians on how de country dey fight spread of de virus.

He make chaw public appearances throughout de three-week lockdown until en last appearance on May 20, 2020.

On May 14 he announce to Ghanaians say dem for learn to live with de virus sake of e go stay with us for a long time. He make dis appearance for de Ministry of information press briefing.

En last Media Briefing appearance happen on May 28, since that time no Covid-19 media happen until President Akufo-Addo reveal say he test positive on June 14.

Dem admit am for University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) where dem report say he be stable until dem release am go house.

Two govment officials wey die of Covid-19

Wia dis foto come from, New Patriotic Party/Faceook Wetin we call dis foto, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie

On July 1, 2020 CEO of Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, wey dem dey affectionately call, Sir John die from Covid-19 complications for de Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where he dey inside intensive care.

Also last month, Mayor for Sekondi-Takoradi, Kobina Kurentsi Sam also die for University of Ghana Medical Centre dem rush am go there for Covid-19 treatment.