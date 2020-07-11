Jada Pinkett: August Alsina no be di only tin wey don shake her marriage wit Will Smith - See how dia ova 20 years marriage go

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di couple don marry since 1997

American actress Jada Pinkett confam on Thursday for one Red Table tok chat wit her husband, Will Smith say she cheat wit rapper , August Alsina.

For di video wey get ova 10 million views within 12 hours, Jada and Will address di recent headlines and share their journey of finding peace through pain.

Di actress tok say di relationship happen wen dem two bin dey separated.

"We were over," she tok. "From there, as time dey go, I get into a different kind of entanglement wit August."

Oga Smith den tok say, "an entanglement? A relationship."

"I bin dey in a lot of pain and I dey very broken," she counter am.

Dis no be di first time wey tori of how dia marriage don shake di surface for mainstream media and e get plenti of dia issues in marriage wey dem don discuss for di Red Table Tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Dis no go be di first time Will and Jad Pinkett Smith dey face di question of weda dem dey open marriage.

Wetin don happun for Jada and Will marriage ova di years?

1994

Will and Jada meet for movie audition wen she play di role of im girlfriend for dii Fresh Prince of Bel-Air feem. and dat time, Will Smith bin dey married to Sheree Zampino — Dem two get son together. I realize say I no dey wit di pesin wey I suppose dey wit," Will tok am for one Red Table talk for 2018.

"I bin dey sit for one bathroom stall and I dey cry and laugh witout stop and I sabi say Jada na di woman wey I suppose dey wit.

1995

Dem two begin date in 1995 wen Will Smith divorce from Zampino. He ask Jada if she dey date anybodi and wen she tok say she no dey wit anybody, he make di move.

1997

Will propose to Jada for November 1997, and dem two marry one month later. Di top-secret wedding happun for one hotel for her hometown, Baltimore.

1998

Di couple give birth to dia first son, Jaden, for July 1998.

Di boy wey later begin act for feem wit him papa, He act for 'Di Pursuit of Happiness' and 'After Earth'.

2000

Will and Jada born dia daughter Willow for October 2000. Willow dey into music like di rest of di family and she be di co-host of Red Table Talk with her mama.

2013

Rumor enta mainstream for 2013 and Jada come out to address di mata on wether She and Will Smith bin get open relationship for April 2013 . "I think say pipo dey get dat idea because me and Will dey relaxed wit each oda.

She tell tori pipo for HuffPost Live. "But I dey always tell Will: 'You fit do anytin you want as long as you fit look yourself for mirror and be OK.'"

Jada later deny all di rumor say both of dem dey cheat on each oda.

2015

Di tori of dia separation bin dey go upandan for many years before di Grammy winner come out to tok for August 2015 say "Under normal circumstances, I no dey usually respond to foolishness (Because e dey worry). Will Smith write for facebook post say. "So, in di interest of redundant, repetitious, ova & ova-again-ness… Jada and I no dey get divorce!!!!!!!"

2018

Di fans of Will Smith dey surprised wen fans in July 2018 reveal for one TIDAL podcast say im and Jada no dey tok say dem dey married again.

He tok say dem go prefer to "call demsef life partners, wen you enta dat space where you realise say you dey wit pesin for di rest of your life. No deal-breaker. E no get anytin wey she go do ever. Notin wey go break our relationship, She get my support till death and e feel so good to get dat space."

2020

Singer, August Alsina claim for June 2020 say im bin get affairs wit Jada and Will give im blessing.

However anoda tin happun wen Jada reveal say she bin dey entangled wit di rapper witout di blessing of her husband and na di period wen dem two marriage bin dey shake .