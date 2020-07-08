Mohammed Umar Abba: After EFCC chairman, dis director na im be di most senior for Nigeria corruption police

Wia dis foto come from, Mohammed Umar Abba Wetin we call dis foto, Mohammed Umar Abba na im be di pesin wey dey right.

Mohammed Umar Abba na im be di most senior ranking officer inside Nigeria corruption police office after Ibrahim Magu chop suspension as di acting chairman of EFCC.

Nigeria local media don dey report say oga Umar Abba wey be deputy commissioner of police and Director of operations for di agency na im dem don name as Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) although BBC Pidgin no fit verify di local media report as at Wednesday evening.

However, DCP Mohammed Umar Abba wey come from Kano state for northwest Nigeria na one of di most senior officers for EFCC.

E no dey clear when dem born Mohammed or wia e attend im school before e join police but na pesin wey don stand in for former chairmo Magu for different events wey e represent am.

Last year, na Mohammed represent Magu for di EFCC/FBI media briefing for Lagos wey dem tag operation rewired wey returned plenti money wey Nigerian fraudsters steal from Americans and dem also arrest 167 Nigerians.

Also anoda thing about Mohammed e bin dey at di forefront of EFCC gbege with former senate President Bukola Saraki.