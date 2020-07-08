Amadou Gon Coulibaly: Prime Minister of Ivory Coast die afta cabinet meeting

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Amadou Gon Coulibaly just return from heart treatment for France

Amadou Gon Coulibaly, di Prime Minister of Ivory Coast die afta illness during one ministerial meeting.

Na 61-year-old Coulibaly, di ruling party don chose as dia candidate for October presidential election for di west African nation, afta president Alassane Ouattara say im no go seek third term for office.

Oga Gon Coulibaly only just come back from France wia im don dey collect heart treatment for two months.

President Ouattara say di kontri dey mourn.

E say oga Gon Coulibaly begin feel one kain during di weekly cabinet meeting and dem take am go hospital wia he later die.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara (L) and Guinean President Alpha Conde attend a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the Allied landings in Provence during World War II, in Saint-Raphael, south eastern France, on August 15, 2019

Many pipo shock when Ouattara say im no go run for office again.

Now Coulibaly death go create uncertainty over di election wey dey come as im be favourite to win di presidential election.

Coulibaly bin travel go Paris on 2 May for heart operation.