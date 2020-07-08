Amadou Gon Coulibaly: Prime Minister of Ivory Coast die afta cabinet meeting
Amadou Gon Coulibaly, di Prime Minister of Ivory Coast die afta illness during one ministerial meeting.
Na 61-year-old Coulibaly, di ruling party don chose as dia candidate for October presidential election for di west African nation, afta president Alassane Ouattara say im no go seek third term for office.
Oga Gon Coulibaly only just come back from France wia im don dey collect heart treatment for two months.
President Ouattara say di kontri dey mourn.
E say oga Gon Coulibaly begin feel one kain during di weekly cabinet meeting and dem take am go hospital wia he later die.
Many pipo shock when Ouattara say im no go run for office again.
Now Coulibaly death go create uncertainty over di election wey dey come as im be favourite to win di presidential election.
Coulibaly bin travel go Paris on 2 May for heart operation.
When e return last Thursday e say: "I don come back to take my place by di side of di president, to continue di work to develop and build our country."