WAEC 2020: Unity Schools for Nigeria no go do di West Africa Examinations Council assessment

Wetin we call dis foto, Oyo state goment reopen schools

Nigeria goment say Unity schools no go take part in dis year West Africa Examination Council until e dey safe to resume.

Minister of Education Adamu Adamu advise WAEC and state goments to no reopen schools until e dey safe to do so.

Adamu ell tori pipo dis one afta di virtual meeting of di federal executive council.

On 30 June, 2020, di presidential taskforce on coronavirus bin give green light for graduating classes for Nigeria to reopen even as dem extend phase two of di lockdown.

Oga of di task force, Boss Mustapha, bin say classes like Primary six, JSS 3 and SS 3 go open again in order to prepare for dia graduating exams dem.

Di PTF bin advise safe re-opening of schools to allow students for graduating classes to resume in-person in preparation for examinations.

Oga Mustapha bin say secondary and tertiary schools go remain closed except JSS 3 and SSS 3, while daycare and primary schools go remain closed till further notice except for primary six.

Di advise na for all schools to try to do intensive revision exercise for those wey dey prepare for exams and di schools dem gatz follow and adapt to di Covid 19 guidelines.

But Adamu wey appeal to states wey don announce di resumption of school for dia states to reconsider dia position so as not to endanger di lives of di students.

"Our schools go only open wen we belive say e dey safe for our children and wen di situation dey right".

"We no go open soon for any reason, unless e dey safe for our children, even WAEC. WAEC no go determine for us wetin we go do. Schools go remain closed". Adamu tok.