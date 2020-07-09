Coronavirus: Covid-19 cases in Nigeria don pass 30,000 - See di states wey di virus for plenty

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Nigeria record 460 new cases of coronavirus yesterday wey come push di total number of infections inside di kontri pass di 30,000-mark.

According to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control di latest number of covid19 for di kontri na 30,249; while 684 pesin don die from di virus, 12,373 na im dem don treat and discharge.

Wia dis foto come from, NCDC

Lagos na im get di highest number of di new case wey dem report yesterday with 150 while Rivers record 49.

State for Nigeria wey get di highest number of coronavirus infection.

Lagos state wey be di commercial hub of Nigeria na im get di highest number of covid19 cases followed by di Federal capital city of di kontri. Oyo state and Edo state come third and fourth according to di latest report from Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.