International flight resumption in Nigeria: Wen Nigerians go fit travel abroad - Dis na wetin we know

Plenti pipo for Nigeria don begin dey reason wen international flight go resume for di kontri afta goment approve make two airport, Abuja and Lagos to operate on local level yesterday.

Air travellers wey wan travel from Lagos to Abuja or Abuja to Lagos dey able to use di airport afta three months wey goment bin close am sake of coronavirus pandemic.

But concerning di international airport reopening, di General Manager Public relations, Nigeria Civil aviation authority, Sam Adurigboye tok say dem dey wait for heath officials and presidential taskforce on covid19 to advise and give directive on wen to open.

"We neva get date yet because no be our authority go decide, so many factors na im dem go look before taking dis decision. Di National Centre for Disease Control togeda with di Federal Ministry of Health plus di Presidential Taskforce on Covid19 need to advise and give directive concerning di right time to open, so we dey wait for dat."

"Then of course you know say di coronavirus na worldwide pandemic wey need global collaboration, so we need to also monitor and see wetin dey happun for oda kontries.

"We don see cases of kontri wey hurry open dia international airspace but gatz to close down because of di increase of di virus, so we wan dey careful no to hurry open up and then close again."

Oga Adurogboye add say even di local airports, dem dey do am phase by phase, dem no open all at once.

Also, di general manager, public affairs Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, Henrietta Yakubu confam say no date yet for di opening of di international airport.

"For now na di domestic dem don open. Di opening no be FAAN decision to take, even di local airport wey dey open, na di presidential taskforce on covid19 announce am."

Kontries wey don open dia borders to receive International flights

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, International travellers begin don begin dey land for Greece on since Wednesday July 1

Some kontries for Europe don open dia borders for tourist from some certain kontries to visit. For July 1 di EU decide say dem go reopen dia borders to citizens from 15 non-EU kontries, including Canada, Morocco and Australia, but not to US, Brazil and Russia, even Nigeria sef no dey.

Greece don reopen dia borders to some foreign travellers but exclude US, Brazil and Russia, wia Covid-19 infection rates dey high not to enta.

Spain and Portugal reopen dia mutual border for di first time in months. Leaders from di two kontries, including di Spanish king and Portuguese president, gada for di crossing points to mark di occasion.

Jamaica and many kontris for di Caribbean like Antigua, St. Lucia, and di U.S. Virgin Islands don agree for di month of June to open dia airport again for tourists.

Egypt wey open for July 1 say passenger must carry "Public Health Card" and show immigration upon arrival. Dis card suppose get information about disease or health mata wey di passenger get currently.

Turkey culture and tourism minister announce say dem go reopen all tourism facilities from July, although e be like say na only pipo from Germany dem dey expect to come for now.

Dubai (UAE) dey expect passengers to bring negative Covid-19 test certificate from goment approved laboratory or must agree to take anoda test when dem land as from July 7th.

Dominican Republic say Passenger must carry "Public Health Card" and show immigration upon arrival as from July 2nd.

Haiti say passenger must carry "Public Health Card" and show immigration upon arrival from June 30th