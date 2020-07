“Ah wait for e massa for 16 years, e komot ngata”

Love, na de tin weh e make Eveline wait all dis taim for e massa, even wen deh tok all kain tins as e go prison, e still wait for 16 years.

No bi say Eveline no bi get temptation all dis taim, pipo bi di park cars di chat e, say deh fit take care for yi, but de business woman no lef e massa, but instead support e even wit moni.

Tadjuicre Michael, business man, e bin put e hand for ‘affair’ business (stolen goods) and dis land e for prison. For seka say e bi run arrest and deh heap plenti charges for head sotei e bi get 135 years for prison.

For prison, Michael turn na ‘prison-preneur’ make handwork sell’am e use de moni for pay lawyers for follow up de mata sotei deh see say e komot for ngata.

NGO, Local Youth Corner put program ‘prison-preneur’, for train prisoners for do business inside prisons and Michael na one of dem.

Now Michael get big idea for put workshops for train prisoners dem for Cameroon wit support from Local Youth Corner.