Ibrahim Magu: Wetin di removal of EFCC boss go mean for President Muhammadu Buhari fight against corruption - See answers here

Wia dis foto come from, EFCC/Twitter

Some analysts for Nigeria dey tok say if all di accusations against former Economic and Financial Crimes Commission chairmo Ibrahim Magu turn out to be true, e go rubbish all di achievements wey goment say dem make for di fight against corruption.

Di analysts add say di controversy wey Magu find himself inside fit finally lead to im prosecution for court wey go also mean a lot in terms of di level wey Nigeria dey for fight against corruption.

Na on Monday Magu bin appear before panel wey President Muhammadu Buhari organise for am on top one mago-mago and disrespect accuse wey dem accuse am of.

Di Panel wey former President of di court of appeal Ayo Salami dey lead bin invite Magu to hear im own side regarding wetin dem dey accuse am and how e dey run EFCC.

Comrade Kabiru Sa'idu Dakata of centre for awareness on justice and accountability (CAJA) tell BBC if dem confam all dis allegations against Magu then na serious drawback for fight against corruption.

"For inside mosque na Imam dey lead prayer and if im prayer spoil e don affect di whole prayer be dat, if Magu wey be Nigeria's chief corruption fighter come find imself inside di same thing wey im dey fight e mean say nothing Nigeria don achieve for dat side be dat."

"Las las if dem confam say true true Magu engage in corrupt acts, di best thing na to also prosecute for court and for am to return everything wey im pack."

Di panel wey dey investigate Magu na second to accuse Magu of corruption because for di time wey President Buhari send im name for Senate confirmation, DSS also confam say di suspended chairmo get skeletons for im cupboard.

Comrade Kabiru also add say all dis na reason why some pipo dey see di fight against corruption as one sided because pesin wey dey in charge dey mostly do wetin di politicians wey put am dia want.

"If you observe over time, any EFCC chairman wey come do di kain work wey di politicians wey give am di post want am to do, after some time dem go dump am."

From di time wey dem create EFCC, Magu na di fourth chairmo for di agency and none of the others too finish well for di place.

For example, di first chairmo Nuhu Ribadu face serious issues at di end after dem demote am for Nigeria Police come send am go course and na dia e drop di job.

And pesin wey replace am, Farida Waziri also leave di job not di way she like because goment of di time na im comot her and also say dia reasons dey confidential.