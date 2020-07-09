Naya Rivera: Glee cast wey tweet "Just the Two of Us" wit son don become missing pesin afta di American actress boat trip for Lake Piru - Reservoir in California

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Glee star Naya Rivera dey miss afta dem find her four-year-old son alone inside boat on one lake for Southern California, officials tok.

Di 33-year-old rent di boat on Wednesday afternoon for Lake Piru, north-west of Los Angeles, di Ventura County Sheriff office tok.

Dem tok say dem don suspend rescue operation wey dem bin do overnight and "go continue at first light".

Na Rivera play cheerleader role Santana Lopez inside Glee movie series.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Naya Rivera

Di musical comedy TV series bin show on di Fox network from 2009 to 2015.

Wetin we sabi about di about di boat incident?

Na one boater spot Rivera pikin three hours afta di actress bin don take di boat, CBS Los Angeles tori pipo report am as dem dey quote police office for di area.

Di boy tell investigators say im and im mama bin dey swim but she no come back inside di boat.

Dem later identify di missing pesin to be Naya Rivera, wey be Los Angeles resident.

On Tuesday, Rivera bin post a picture of her and her son wit a caption "just di two of us".

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey in 2015

Who be Naya Rivera?

Rivera start her career as a child actress and model, she appear for TV commercials for di US.

As a four-year-old she dey for di Royal Family sitcom, and get a number of oda TV appearances.

But na wen she play di cold-hearted role of Santana Lopez for Glee , she become star for America.

In 2014, Rivera act for di horror film At di Devil's Door.

Di same year she marry her fellow actor Ryan Dorsey - who be di father of her son.