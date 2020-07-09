Nigerian schools resumption: Afta goment make U-turn on WAEC examination time table, see wetin go happun next for di West African nation

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nigerian schools resumption

Afta Nigeria goment make U-turn on WAEC 8 July, BBC Pidgin explore wetin go come happun next.

West African Examinations Council (WAEC) for dia reply to Nigeria U-turn on schools resumption, di regional examination bodi say;

E dey within di legitimate power of goments of di five-member kontris to make such decisions.

Wetin go happun next?

E neva dey clear wetin to expect or wen schools go finally reopen for di West Africa kontri or weda final year students go partake for di 2020 West Africa Examination Council but,

Di West African Examinations Council (WAEC) tell tori pipo for Premium Times through di mouth of WAEC Head of Nigeria Office (HNO), Patrick Areghan, say di examination bodi still dey review di situation and dem go make dia decision and tell di public very soon.

Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria and Sierra Leone na member kontris wey partake for di joinbodi examination.

Wetin we call dis foto, Schools don reopen for Oyo state

Wetin don happun so far

East Africa kontri, Kenya recently cancel schools until 2021. e neva dey clear if some oda African kontris go follow dat direction.

And wit di way di cases of coronavirus dey increase for Nigeria, parents and teachers still dey wait goment final decision.

Nigerian goment close schools for di kontri for March 26 to stop di spread of coronavirus , dem neva give clear details of wetin go happun next to di school calendar for di year 2020 academic calendar.

How Nigerian schools resumption mata don be since March 2020:

During di Presidential taskforce on Covid-19 briefing on Wednesday, 27 May 2020, Minister of Education, Oga Nwajiuba say di ministry go release guidelines on how tins go be if schools resume.

"We go publish guidelines on wetin we expect adapting wit Covid-19 go look like. For secondary schools, those for junior secondary and senior secondary fit resume just to finish dia exams and den go back

"We go limit di number of children per class, wetin e fit mean be say classes fit hold for morning and classes fit hold for afternoon to handle di issue of social distancing," no so oga Nwajiuba tok.

Wetin we call dis foto, WAEC News

Di minister also add say dem intend to fumigate all di schools before resumption.

Chairman of di taskforce, Boss Mustapha also tok say "make states, local goments put measures in place" so early and safe reopening of schools go happun.

After dem extend di phase one of di coronavirus lockdown for di kontri.

Federal goment update on school resumption come on Monday 29 June, 2020 wen Nigeria Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 announce plans to allow pipo wey wan write exams for classes like Primary six, JSS 3 and SS 3 to resume make dem for fit do revision ahead of dia graduating exams.

However, dem tok say all oda Secondary and tertiary schools (public and private) go remain closed, until further announcement.

After di second phase of di easing di lockdown

Federal goment finally give green light for graduating classes for Nigeria to reopen even as dem extend phase two of di lockdown.

Oga of di task force, Boss Mustapha, say classes like Primary six, JSS 3 and SS 3 go open again in order to prepare for dia graduating exams dem.

Wetin we call dis foto, Nigerian schools resumption

Lagos announce resumption date for 4 August

Di Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu even disclose say dem go re-open schools for students wey dey ''graduation classes" from August 3rd.

Im tok say di schools go reopen for students for Senior Secondary School three and Technical School three.

Im add say primary schools and Junior Secondary School three students go resume to school one week or two weeks after di SSS 3 students' done resume.

Federal goment make U-turn for dia decision to reopen school for evening of Wednesday July 8 afta federal executive council virtual meeting.

Minister of Education Adamu Adamu tell tori pipo say "Our schools go only open wen we belive say e dey safe for our children and wen di situation dey right".

"We no go open soon for any reason, unless e dey safe for our children, even WAEC. no go determine for us wetin we go do. Schools go remain closed". Adamu tok.

E even advise state goments make dem no reopen schools until e dey safe to do so.