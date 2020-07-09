Snowfall in Lagos Nigeria: Goment explain wetin really happun

Wia dis foto come from, BBC/SCREENSHOT/TWITTER VIDEO

'Snowfall in Lagos Nigeria' na im pipo begin shout out of concern afta dem see unknown snow-like substance ontop roads and streets for Anthony Village area of Nigeria commercial capital.

Na so residents of di area begin post for social media to raise alarm sake of di substance wey dem claim say dey "come out of di ground and spreading".

Some residents and commuters claim say na snow in Lagos. But no be true.

"A Tanker bin fall overnight and our Emergency Agencies pour di foam material to prevent combustion alias fire. Nothing to dey fear for. Lagos Safety Commission & LASEMA dey on ground."

Na wetin Gawat Jubril, di Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to di Govnor of Lagos State on New Media tok to address di mata.

Wia dis foto come from, Tweeter/Gawat Jubril A. @Mr_JAGss