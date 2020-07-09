60 Day App Challenge: See how you fit win N1m to develop mobile application for Nigeria

Nigerian youths between 18 and 29 years wey sabi develop mobile application, get chance to win N1m ($2570) from one new programme by di federal goment.

Di kontri ministry of youth and sport announce di '60 Days App Challenge' to encourage young pipo to use technology to carry solution come for different-different sectors of di goment.

10 app developers go each win di grand prizes of N1 million, ontop di business development training wey di goment go give dem.

Nigerian goment say dem do dis programme in response to how di Covid-19 pandemic don spoil tins for many pipo - including for young pipo wey dem dey target.

Wetin you need to sabi about #60DayAppChallenge

Visit www.appchallengenigeria.com to register

Registration officially launch on 8 July and e go close on 18 July

Participants suppose don submit dia app by 23 July

You must dey between 18 to 29 years old join di challenge

Di mobile app must solve problem in any of dis sector: Education-Tech, Agriculture-Tech, Health, Sport, Financial-Tech and Telecommunications

Di app suppose something wey dem fit use during di Covid-19 era and afta di pandemic don go

Di evaluation committee go contact those wey dia app don win di challenge

Wetin pesin fit win

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

10 grand prizes of N1 million each

Business development training

Laptops

50 FMYSD Participation Certificates

On why di goment chose to use mobile app as challenge, minister for youth and sports development Sunday Dare inside one statement say "with over 2.7 billion Smartphone users in di world, e no suppose surprise anybody say di mobile app industry dey grow well-well … dis na encourage news for anybody wey sabi develop apps".