Third Mainland Bridge closure: Alternative roads to divert Lagos traffic and how government plan to carry out repairs

Third Mainland Bridge, wey be Africa second longest bridge go close for six months. Dis don cause pipo for Lagos to scratch head onto how movement go be during di period.

Meanwhile, di Federal Controller of Works for Lagos, Olukayode Popoola don tell BBC say, na "partial" closing e go be: "one lane for three months and den afta we go change to di other land".

Oga Popoola office, di Federal Ministry of Works and Housing don conclude say come 24 July, 2020, repairs go begin for di bridge wey connect Lagos mainland with Island, wey dey in need of urgent repair; Repair wey di goment say no fit delay again.

Alternative road for di first three months (Island to Mainland)

For those wey dey come from Lekki, Ikoyi Obalende and Lagos Island

Di federal goment advice say make dem follow Carter Bridge, to connect to Iddo, to Oyingbo, to Ebute Metta and from dia find dia way.

But dem no go fit use clinic way (through Adekunle) as di whole side of di bridge go dey closed down.

For those wey dey come from Victoria Island and Bonny Camp

Dem go follow Independence bridge to Onikan, to Obalende bridge to Oyingbo to Ebute Metta.

Wia dis foto come from, PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Wetin we call dis foto, Na di bridge most pipo dey follow go work for Lagos State

Important tins to sabi

Di first side of Third Mainland Bridge to close na di side wey carry traffic from island come mainland.

Work go dey happun day and night for di period although if work on di first side conclude before three months reach, dem go switch to di oda side.

Di goment dey consider to divide one side of di bridge so that e go carry vehicle two directions.

Lagos State dey torchlight how to make water transport work well-well during dis period

Authorities, including military go dey ground across di Lagos to control traffic

Dis no be di first time wey di goment go close down di bridge sake of repair work. In recent time dem do am for 2018 and again for 2019 but e be like say dis one for 2020 go be major repair work.

When BBC ask Popoola how dem reason am say Lagosians go cope, oga Popoola say "Di closing no be to suffer pipo... e better to dey do dis maintenance from time to time,dan for di whole bridge to cause kasala".