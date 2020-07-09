Hushpuppi news today: Gal Pissetky, Lawyer of Pissetzky & Berliner, LLC tell Forbes wetin e see for Nigerian, Raymond Igbalode or Ramon Olorunwa case of phishing, oda cybercrime charges

Hushpuppi, di Nigerian Instagram celebrity wey dey prison dey wait criminal trial for cybercrime charge for US na 'entrepreneur' according to im lawyer.

Im Lawyer tok dis one for one Forbes interview but wetin im tok dey different from di document wey give FBI enough reason to send Hushpuppi to prison.

Raymond Igbalode or Ramon Olorunwa Abbas (Hushpuppi real name) wey FBI wan sentence for fraud. dey MCC Chicago, Federal Bureau of Prisons BOP in Chicago, Illinois USA

No be today tori don dey spread for social media say extradited Instagram celeb Ramoni Igbalode aka Hushpuppi don hire Mark Geragos, one ogbonge American lawyer wey bin represent late pop start, Michael Jackson.

Hushpuppi wey dey face up to 20 years in prison fit waka free or do short sentence.

Wetin we know about Gal Pissetky biography

Gal Pissetzky combine im 20 years of legal knowledge wit im superior understanding of di court systems to provide di best possible defense for im customers alias clients.

Pissetzky go listen to im customers, conduct thorough and comprehensive investigation, and analyze di applicable law in light of di specific facts in order to pursue di best defense possible, according to informate for Pissetzky & Berliner Attorney website.

Gal Pissetky level of experience

Attorney Pissetzky devote im life to defending di rights of those wey chop accuse of a variety of state and federal criminal felony charges.

Oga Pissetzky don take over 100 cases to trial both before a jury and before a judge.

Pissetzky don handle multi-issue complex trials and appeals. E don argue caes in front of Illinois Supreme Court, as well as many oda Illinois and Federal Appellate Courts.

Di lawyer practice focus on defending clients wey plenti alias complex federal an state crimes, such as financial crimes, wire fraud, mail fraud, political corruption, medicare fraud, conspiracy, large-scale drug crimes, murder, attempted murder and other violent crimes, gun offenses, sex offenses, as well as any criminal forfeiture proceedings wey happun as a result of di criminal charges.

Gal Pissetky ffice dey for Chicago, im dey represent clients throughout Illinois and di kontri.

Languages Gal Pissetky dey speak

Hebrew

Polish

Spanish

Gal Pissetky License as a criminal lawyer

Illinois Active And Authorized To Practice Law 2000

Gal Pissetky work experience

Partner at Pissetzky & Berliner, LLC (2006-present)

Partner at Meczyk & Associates (2002-2006)

Assistant State's Attorney at Cook County State's Attorney's Office (2000-2002)

Gal Pissetky Educational background

J.D., John Marshall Law School, Chicago Law, 2000

B.A., University of Illinois, Chicago Criminal Law and Political Science, 1997

Gal Pissetky Awards

Rising Star Super Lawyer™, 2011

Top 100 Trial Lawyers Association of Trial Lawyers of America, 2010

Top 100 Trial Lawyers Association of Trial Lawyers of America, 2009

Top 100 Trial Lawyers American Trial Lawyers Association, 2007

Cum Laude John Marshall Law School, 2000

Honors University of Illinois, Chicago, 1997

"10 Best Client Satisfaction" attorneys by the American Institute of Criminal Law Attorneys

"Top 100 Trial Lawyers: Illinois" by The American Trial Lawyers Association.

Di Federal Bureau of Prisons upload Hushpuppi name for BOP website on Monday night afta dem put am for dey MCC Chicago, Federal Bureau of Prisons wey be prison in Chicago, Illinois USA..

Di prison don put Hushpuppi prison registration number, 54313-424, wey go make pipo fit search am for BOP website.

BOP also put im name, age and race.

US Department of Justice go transfer di 37-year-old Hushpuppi go Los Angeles to go face criminal charges for di coming weeks, according to wetin BBC Pidgin Daniel Semeniworima find out.

Mark Geragos - American criminal defense lawyer fit be Hushpuppi lawyer but BBC Pidgin not fit independently verify dat tori.

Di Extradition of popular Nigeria social media celebrity, Ramoni Igbalode AKA Hushpuppi and Lekan Ponle AKA Woodbery to di United States sake of internet crime accuse don cause plenti tok for social media space.

Dubai police bin arrest di two alleged internet hackers plus 10 oda pipo for one operation wey dem call 'Fox Hunt 2'.

Di operation take down di suspects for committing crimes outside di UAE, including money-laundering, cyber fraud, hacking, criminal impersonating, scamming individuals, banking fraud and identity theft.

From di operation, Dubai police gbab documents of one planned fraud wey worth 435million dollars.

Di Director of Dubai CID say from di raid, dem gbab document of one planned fraud wey dey worth $435 million.

Dubai police say dem also seize:

More dan $40.9 million cash moni

13 expensive cars wey worth $6.8 million moni wey dem get from mago-mago activities

21 computer device

47 smartphones

15 memory stick

Five hard disk wey contain 119,580 fraud files

Address of 1,926,400 victims.

On Thursday di Dubai police say dem don handover Hushpuppi and Woodbery to di Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for America for prosecution.

Biography of Hushpuppi

Who be di Hushppupi or Hushpuppi parents, Hushpupi girlfriend na still kwesions wey pipo dey ask worldwide;

See wetin we sabi

Husppuppi born year na 1983, according to prison details.

Im real name na Ramoni Igbalode Abbas, dem born am for June 14.

From reports wey we gada, dem born and raise am for Lagos wey be Nigeria commercial capital.

Hushpuppi girlfriend: Reports bin dey say Hushpuppi date Amira Dyme wey be German model and dia two meet for Dubai.

More dan 50 Facebook accounts dey registered wit Hushpuppi name and all of dem dey suggest say im come from different cities for di kontri.

Hushpuppi dey popular for Instagram sake of di way im dey showcase expensive cloths, cars, shoes and even travels.

Till Dubai police dem arrest am for June 2020 , Ramoni dey live for Dubai.

One of di Facebook account wit di name 'Raymond Hushpuppy', e claim say im come from Nsukka, e dey live for Enugu and im go school for Imo Satate University for Owerri. E no dey clear if dis na di true identity of Ramoni Igbalode as oda facebook accounts dey suggest different schools and different place of birth.

For di last post wey im share before dem arrest am, he showcase one 2021 white RollsRoyce Cullinan wey worth ova $320,000.

For im official Instagram accout, Ramoni claim say im be Real Estate Developer.

He bin also dey into fashion wen e travel to Malaysia to stay before im later move to Dubai.

