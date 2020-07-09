Lazarus Chakwera: Malawi new president appoint wife and husband plus oda members of one family as ministers

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, President Lazarus Chakwera win historic elections last month

Malawi new President Lazarus Chakwera don provoke pipo afta im appoint members of one family for im cabinet.

Di president bin appoint im former running mate for di 2019 elections, Sidik Mia as minister for transport, im wife Abida Mia as di deputy minister for lands.

Sidik wife cousin, Kenny Kadodo na di new labour minister and im sister Khumbizie Kandodo na di health minister.

Oga Lazarus appoint Businessman Gospel Kazako as information minister and im sister-in-law Agnes Nkhoma as di deputy agriculture minister.

Dis mata no sweet di belle of some Malawians as dem drag di presido for social media say e do di same thing im accuse di former presido Presido Mutharika on top.

Wia dis foto come from, JACOB NANKHONYA Wetin we call dis foto, Lazarus Chakwera political fortunes return afta court rule say last year election get comma

Di presido bin attack im predecessor say e pack im village pipo, pipo from where e come from for im cabinet.

Dem tok say more dan 70% of di pipo di president appoint na pipo from di central region, area where im get mouth politically.

Dem argue say with dis new cabinet, dem no dey expect much from di goment.

One Malawian Alfie Saweta tweet say " I no go lie, I dey vex on top dis cabinet list. Maybe our expectations too high. Husband, wife and wife cousin all inside one cabinet, na wa..."

I will not lie, I am greatly underwhelmed by the cabinet list. Perhaps our expectations were too high.

Husband and wife and the wife's cousin all in one cabinet, really? Malawi wokomera tonse?

Gospel Kazako, owner of Zodiak Broadcasting Station, Minister of Information. — Alfie Saweta (@Osaweta) July 8, 2020

Anoda tweeter user tok Hugo Mlewa say "Im for avoid family relations for im cabinet, son of, husband of, brother of..."

.....he should hv avoided family relations, simple...son of...husband of...brother of...

Work hard work hard while he is lazy appointing families...Chilimasaid Malawi is not a family affair... two families. And here he is approving families in cabinet — Murai (@HugoMlewa) July 8, 2020