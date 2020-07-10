Magu: Journalist, Jackson Ude dey accuse VP Osinbajo ontop EFCC boss N4bn report - See five oda accuse inside di report

Wia dis foto come from, @ProfOsinbajo Wetin we call dis foto, Vice Presido Osinbajo don deny di accuse

Tori pesin, Jackson Ude don tell Nigeria Vice President Yemi Osinbajo say im no dey fear anything afta di vice president ask di Nigeria Inspector General of Police to investigate am.

Dis dey come as tori be say Osinbajo don sue am to court for defamation of character.

Na on Wednesday, oga Ude comot for im Twitter with accuse say e collect four billion naira from suspended EFCC oga, Ibrahim Magu hand.

Afta all di gbas-gbos wey comot from dat tori, here na five tins Ude dey accuse VP Osinbajo.

Di placement of di Secretary of EFCC

Oga Jackson tok say di current Secretary of di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Olukoyede Olanipekun bin dey work for di VP Osinbajo chambers for Lagos.

Olukoyede Olanipekun, the EFCC Secretary, worked as a Lawyer in Osinbajo's chambers in Lagos. Once Osinbajo became VP, he moved him to the EFCC as Ibrahim Magu's Chief of Staff and then later made Secretary of EFCC. And then the racket started!

Four billion Naira from Oga Magu

E say Magu na im tok am as part of im confessions for panel, say VP Osinbajo bin collect Four billion Naira wen President Buhari go im most recent trip to UK sake of im health.

Vice President Osinbajo collected N4billion from Ibrahim Magu the very day President Buhari left Nigeria to UK on his last medical trip. This is part of the confessions made by Magu. More revelations coming!

Wuru-wuru for di house Osinbajo pikin buy for Abuja

E dey ask say where di money come from even as im chook am inside oda accuse im get for di vice president.

How did Kiki Osinbajo, VP Osinbajo's daughter, earn N800million she invested in the property housing her Glam'd Africa Beauty House in Abuja on 10 Durban Street, Wuse 2. Abuja?

Di 5.8 billion intervention fund

E reference one 2018 article wey tok on top di approval of N5,8 billion for di North East Intervention Fund.

Throw back Thursday. Before you forget. The man threatening court action, in the first place, has no credibility. Where is Nigeria's N5.8billion?

Wetin happun to di ships wey bin get crude oil?

Im tok say e go reveal more informate for anoda time.

That seven ship loaded with crude oil ended up in Tank Farms in Qingdao, China. It was sold for over $800million and the money shared by few persons. Wait for their names when I release the details!

Well di vice president office don release statement on top di mata say all di tins wey Ude tok na lie and dem go pursue di mata with di law enforcement agencies.

Dis na as tori don land say e don already sue Jackson Ude for defamation of character.

Di vice president also write petition give di inspector-general of police make dem investigate Ude for prosecution on top criminal defamation.