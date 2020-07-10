Magu: Journalist, Jackson Ude dey accuse VP Osinbajo ontop EFCC boss N4bn report - See five oda accuse inside di report

  • Faith Oshoko
  • BBC Pidgin

Wia dis foto come from, @ProfOsinbajo

Wetin we call dis foto,

Vice Presido Osinbajo don deny di accuse

Tori pesin, Jackson Ude don tell Nigeria Vice President Yemi Osinbajo say im no dey fear anything afta di vice president ask di Nigeria Inspector General of Police to investigate am.

Dis dey come as tori be say Osinbajo don sue am to court for defamation of character.

Na on Wednesday, oga Ude comot for im Twitter with accuse say e collect four billion naira from suspended EFCC oga, Ibrahim Magu hand.

Afta all di gbas-gbos wey comot from dat tori, here na five tins Ude dey accuse VP Osinbajo.

Di placement of di Secretary of EFCC

Oga Jackson tok say di current Secretary of di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Olukoyede Olanipekun bin dey work for di VP Osinbajo chambers for Lagos.

Four billion Naira from Oga Magu

E say Magu na im tok am as part of im confessions for panel, say VP Osinbajo bin collect Four billion Naira wen President Buhari go im most recent trip to UK sake of im health.

Wuru-wuru for di house Osinbajo pikin buy for Abuja

E dey ask say where di money come from even as im chook am inside oda accuse im get for di vice president.

Di 5.8 billion intervention fund

E reference one 2018 article wey tok on top di approval of N5,8 billion for di North East Intervention Fund.

Wetin happun to di ships wey bin get crude oil?

Im tok say e go reveal more informate for anoda time.

Well di vice president office don release statement on top di mata say all di tins wey Ude tok na lie and dem go pursue di mata with di law enforcement agencies.

Wia dis foto come from, @NGRPresident

Dis na as tori don land say e don already sue Jackson Ude for defamation of character.

Di vice president also write petition give di inspector-general of police make dem investigate Ude for prosecution on top criminal defamation.

Ude respond say, make im resign as so im no go dey state resources take blackmail judiciary if im wan arrest am.