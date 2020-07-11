'Flogging turn me to stammerer’ - 3 Nigerians, one Ghanaian share tori of how too much flogging correct dia head or affect dem

Di right way to discipline and bring up pikin na one topic wey dey always cause quarrel and fight especially between di old mama and papa dem and di younger generation.

Many young pipo get plenti experience of how dia mama and papa beat dem wen dem small and di effect - weda good or bad - wey e don get on dem today. Dis three Nigerians and one Ghana get some interesting tori.

Osifeso Abiodun, Ibadan, 24 years

"Flogging affect me till now. I be victim of child abuse. Sometimes I no go fit tok well. Di trauma affect me sotey I dey stammer. I be ova 24-years-old till now di trauma dey affect my ability to speak. Wetin no good, no good."

Ama Bimaah, Ghana, 29 years

"My parents no ever beat me, e no necessary. Dem bin use different punishment like house arrest. Dis one work like charm because na so so play I wan go play outside wit my padi dem and my siblings."

Mercy Lizzy, Lagos, 36 years

"Di tin (flogging) dey work like magic. My own na object beating, pestle, wooden chair, turning stick or soup spoon any available object can go, pesin suffer no bi small. Na my grandmama beat me like dis."

Kelvin Chimaraokem, Lagos, 25 years

"My mama go flog me finish then wake me up for midnight wit Bible then we go do midnight prayer together for my room and she go read Bible-related verse of my crime. Na from there advice go start, straight three hours. Wetin dey shock me be say after three hours of advice she still tell me say she no get much to tell me."

Upon all dis experience of wetin flogging dey cause wen pikin grow, you go still find out say many dey always support beating of pikin as way to correct pikin wen dem misbehave.