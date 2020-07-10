Nigeria Coronavirus: NDDC explain why dem share N1.5 billion Covid-19 relief among staff - See breakdown of how di money waka

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/NDDC

Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), don explain give di Senate Ad hoc Committee wey dey investigate di commission why dem share di N1.5 billion allowance for COVID-19 among management and staff of NDDC.

During yesterday investigative public hearing wey happun for National Assembly, Chairman of di senate Ad hoc Committee, Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi give breakdown of how dem share di money:

One staff receive N10 million as "palliative"

NDDC pay N7 million each to two oda staff

Three staff receive N5 million each

148 staff receive N3 million each

157 staff receive N1.5 million each

497 staff receive N1millon each

Di least staff wey be mostly cleaners and security personnel for NDDC receive N600,000 each.

NDDC give N475 million out of dis amount to "police for facemasks and hand sanitizers."

Oga Adetunmbi add say out of di N3.14 billion allowance for COVID-19, NDDC spend total of N1.5 billion for dia staff as coronavirus relief.

Wetin be NDDC explanation to dis breakdown

Di acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission , Kemebradikumo Pondei explain say;

"For di beginning of COVID-19, as e be NDDC na intervention agency, we decide to intervene."

" We get challenges wey trigger di intervention of cash of N775 million to di nine states."

"Now in addition to dat, N170 million dey too. We get 27 Senatorial districts for NDDC and because of pressure from our stakeholders we now budget and get approval of N5 million for youth groups and N5 million for women and pipo wey dey live with disabilities for each Senatorial District of di nine states, wey be N270 million e dey tok about.

Concerning di staff, e say : "NDDC get ova 4000 staff across di nine states, each of these staff dey also like representatives of dia pipo. We dey under a lot of pressure so we gatz to pay."All dis na to reduce di effect of di pandemic. Youths no dey do any work and to avoid violence, wey pay dem as palliative."

Concerning why di commission give N475 million to police, oga Pondei say: "we get request from di high command of Police and management look into it and approved am."

Meanwhile, di Executive Director Projects of NDDC, Cairo Ojougboh, tel di committee say no money dey missing for di commission as all spending follow due process.

For May 5th 2020, di senate bin set up seven-man ad-hoc committee to investigate di way wey di Interim Management Committee (IMC) of NDDC dey use money anyhow ("financial recklessness") within di period of October 29th 2019 to May 31st 2020.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/Senate

Oda tins wey happun during di NDDC investigative public hearing

One Member of di Senate Ad hoc Committee, Betty Apiafi, tok say NDDC projects no dey get end, project go remain for NDDC budget for 20 or 15 years.

Di committee chairmo, Adetunmbi say di Interim Management Committee (IMC) of di Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) spend di sum of N81.5billion in eight months according to wetin di IMC submit give di committee.