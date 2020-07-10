Ghana EC start special voter registration exercise give 'Akufo-Addo graduates' - See why dis dey stir debate

Wia dis foto come from, ELECTORAL COMMISSION OF GHANA

Electoral Commission of Ghana say dem go start two-day special voter registration exercise for students across de country.

Dis move dey stir debate among some Ghanaians who dey question de motive of govment for registering these students wey dem dey call 'Akufo-Addo graduates.'

Skip Facebook post, 1 Content is not available View content on Facebook De external site no concern BBC. End of Facebook post, 1

Acting Director of Public Affairs Sylvia Annoh talk for statement inside say "all qualified Senior High School students wey chop 18 and above for try present dema body for at these registration centres within dema schools with either dema passport or Ghana Identification Card."

But de opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) say dis move wey EC wan do be illegal.

Deputy General Secretary of NDC, Peter Boamah Otokunor argue say "dis be bizarre... No political party get list of schools dem go use for de exercise."

NDC Officials believe say dis once dem no gazette de schools as centres, de move by EC be illegal, but EC explain say dem go attach de students to polling stations wey dey close to de schools, no be say dem dey create new ones.

Wia dis foto come from, ELECTORAL COMMISSION OF GHANA

Who be Akufo-Addo graduates?

• Govment of Ghana start Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy in 2017 to provide access to all Ghanaian students

• De first batch of graduates under dis policy go complete SHS dis year

• Prez Akufo-Addo coin de term 'Akufo-Addo graduates' last month when ease Covid-19 restrictions by opening schools give just final year students to write dema WEAC exams

• 'Akufo-Addo graduates' be de first SHS students for Ghana wey no pay fees throughout dema three years secondary education

Why registration of Akufo-Addo graduate dey stir debate

• Some Ghanaians dey question why govment dey expose dis students to Covid-19 despite de risk.

• Critics say govment dey take advantage of de free education to get votes from de students

• De special student registration exercise for SHS students dey feed into dis suspicion

• Those opposed to dis move feel e be wrong to expose de students to Covid-19 just so dem go register and vote give govment

Some Ghanaians for social media express dema reservations about de move which dem say no be sheda be cool.

Skip Facebook post, 2 Content is not available View content on Facebook De external site no concern BBC. End of Facebook post, 2

Skip Twitter post, 1 “Did I hear the EC is going to senior high schools to register the students? Is that why the “Akufo-Addo graduates” were recalled?And are kept despite the raging pandemic? Jesus!” @Manasseh_Azure — Etuuuru™® (@oheek1) July 10, 2020 End of Twitter post, 1

Skip Twitter post, 2 Politicians are so blinded by staying in power so much so that the President is willing to risk the lives of students in the name of ‘Akufo-Addo Graduates’ which by the way was termed and used by him 🙄🙄🙄 — Na’Na (@yaafosuah) July 9, 2020 End of Twitter post, 2