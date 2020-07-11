August Alsina: Keke Palmer clash with August afta Jada Pinkett confam dia 'entanglement'- Dis na wetin cause di gbas gbos

Wia dis foto come from, Instgram/augustalsina and keke

August Alsina and American Singer/Actress, Keke Palmer don begin dey fire back give each oda for social media afta one fan sama accuse say two of dem dey run tins di same time August get affair with Jada Pinkett Smith.

Na one throw back foto of August Alsina and Keke Palmer togeda wey one fan post cause di gbas gbos between di two of dem.

Keke Palmer no waste time at all to quench di rumour say she no date August at all, according to her 'August no eva for one day be my man'

Skip Twitter post, 2 Yes girl. August was never my man lol. That’s why you’re still reaching to this day to figure out nothing. https://t.co/NBi5oKIaB3 — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) July 10, 2020 End of Twitter post, 2

August Alsina come para with di reply wey Keke give and begin fire her back with plenti tweet. E first tweet say:

"You dey absolutely right. I no eva be your man. Face with raised eyebrow you fit possibly never shortie. E be like say you dey mad say I no send you, but your "friends" na di reason for dat .Dey show me plenti-plenti thread of text/pictures of me wey you send, dey worry about who I date and beg me not to disturb your mental instability."

August no finish oh, e still continue with more tweet.

Skip Twitter post, 3 Imagine not knowing how to mind the business that pay you. I catch all the subliminals. (Not just about today)

& you can call me whatever you like, Mess is constantly inserting yourself in topics you have nun to do w/.

Go play w/ ya MAMMY! Not me! — August Alsina (@AugustAlsina) July 10, 2020 End of Twitter post, 3

Skip Twitter post, 4 If you have something to say, say it w/ ya CHEST kids.

It’s always very perplexing cause I real deal be showing people genuine love. Whole time that envy eating ya lil heart.

Anyway, NEXT!! — August Alsina (@AugustAlsina) July 10, 2020 End of Twitter post, 4

All dis gbas gbos dey happun di same day Jada Pinkett Smith release her Facebook show Red Table Tok, wey she tok with her husband Will Smith about her affair alias 'entanglement' with August Alsina.

Di gbas gbos still continue with di latest fire back wey Keke Palmer put for her Instagram post.

She write say she feel 'attacked' but she no go tok too much because she don see say August already dey pass through tough time based on dis Jada Pinketh recent red talk video.