August Alsina: Keke Palmer clash with August afta Jada Pinkett confam dia 'entanglement'- Dis na wetin cause di gbas gbos
August Alsina and American Singer/Actress, Keke Palmer don begin dey fire back give each oda for social media afta one fan sama accuse say two of dem dey run tins di same time August get affair with Jada Pinkett Smith.
Na one throw back foto of August Alsina and Keke Palmer togeda wey one fan post cause di gbas gbos between di two of dem.
in case they deleted pic.twitter.com/cRgW7ffGDj— 𝒘𝒆𝒔𝕋 🌍 (@mrwest_official) July 10, 2020
Keke Palmer no waste time at all to quench di rumour say she no date August at all, according to her 'August no eva for one day be my man'
Yes girl. August was never my man lol. That’s why you’re still reaching to this day to figure out nothing. https://t.co/NBi5oKIaB3— Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) July 10, 2020
August Alsina come para with di reply wey Keke give and begin fire her back with plenti tweet. E first tweet say:
"You dey absolutely right. I no eva be your man. Face with raised eyebrow you fit possibly never shortie. E be like say you dey mad say I no send you, but your "friends" na di reason for dat .Dey show me plenti-plenti thread of text/pictures of me wey you send, dey worry about who I date and beg me not to disturb your mental instability."
August no finish oh, e still continue with more tweet.
Imagine not knowing how to mind the business that pay you. I catch all the subliminals. (Not just about today)— August Alsina (@AugustAlsina) July 10, 2020
& you can call me whatever you like, Mess is constantly inserting yourself in topics you have nun to do w/.
Go play w/ ya MAMMY! Not me!
If you have something to say, say it w/ ya CHEST kids.— August Alsina (@AugustAlsina) July 10, 2020
It’s always very perplexing cause I real deal be showing people genuine love. Whole time that envy eating ya lil heart.
Anyway, NEXT!!
All dis gbas gbos dey happun di same day Jada Pinkett Smith release her Facebook show Red Table Tok, wey she tok with her husband Will Smith about her affair alias 'entanglement' with August Alsina.
Di gbas gbos still continue with di latest fire back wey Keke Palmer put for her Instagram post.
She write say she feel 'attacked' but she no go tok too much because she don see say August already dey pass through tough time based on dis Jada Pinketh recent red talk video.
"I want to dey mean, but I no fit. I want to post screenshots, but I no go do am. I feel attacked... I no go feel good kicking someone wen already dey down because dey so easy to attack wen you dey for corner..."
I wanna be mean, but I can’t. I want to post screenshots, but I won’t. I feel attacked, but It’s not about me. It’s about so much more than that and as much as I want to defend myself against the disrespect I have received(cause I mean I’m not nice all the time 😜) this is about something so much bigger. I wouldn’t feel good kicking someone when they are down because it’s so easy to attack when you’re in a corner, I get it. People be hurting y’all and most of the time it has nothing to do with you. I can’t fuck up my karma worried about my ego, though I’m human and I have one. Just know I am that bitch despite what my humility may make one believe. I don’t have to beg or be thirsty for a damn thing because my talent speaks louder than my looks. Let the cheek be turned pooh’s, my character is too strong.
