Hushpuppi lawyer Gal Pissetky say FBI 'kidnap' Nigerian Instagram celebrity Ramon Olorunwa Abas from Dubai

Wia dis foto come from, @hushpuppi Wetin we call dis foto, Hushpuppi Nigerian internet celebrity wey Dubai police catch dey face accuse of fraud

Nigerian Instagram celebrity Hushpuppi lawyer, don tell BBC say FBI kidnap im client from Dubai for June.

Na for June na im police arrest Ramon Olorunwa Abbas - wey pipo sabi as Ray Hushpuppi for suspected cyber crime togeda with anoda suspect Olalekan Jacob Ponle aka Woodberry for Dubai, wia dem bin dey live.

Dubai police bin say dem recover $40m (£32m) in cash, 13 luxury cars worth $6.8m, 21 computers, 47 smartphones and di address of nearly two million of alleged victims.

Since den, Hushpuppi and Woodberry don appear for court for Chicago court on 3 July.

Di complaint against Hushpuppi wey authorities file for court accuse Mr Abbas say im leading one transnational network of cybercriminals wey dia target include one US law firm, one foreign bank and one English Premier League football club.

Wetin Hushpuppi lawyer tok?

Hushpuppi lawyer Gal Pissetzky tell BBC say im client, no be criminal and say im make im money through legit means.

"E be social media influencer with millions of followers, with millions of pipo wey respect and love am, and e love dem, and dat na wetin im do. For today society, dat na business," E tok.

Mr Pissetzky admit say e no dey "100% familiar" with social media and im children consider am too old but e know say "dat na how pipo dey make money today".

Wetin dem dey accuse Hushpuppi of?

Di affidavit claim say Mr Abbas conspire to launder $14.7m (£11.7m) wey dem tiff for one cyber-heist from one foreign financial institution for February 2019.

E no mention di name of di institution but one bank for Malta report say dem lose di same amount to hackers dat same month.

Di bank no respond to request for comment.

Di FBI say $1.7bn na im pipo and companies lost for inside business email compromise scams for 2019 alone.