Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith confirm her relaionship with August Alsina wen dia marriage bin dey shake

Wia dis foto come from, AP

Jada Pinkett Smith don admit say true-true she bin get affair with singer August Alsina while her marriage to American actor Will Smith bin dey shake.

Jada tok as both she and her husband Will Smith sit down for her Facebook show, Red Table Talk to address tok-tok about her relationship with Alsina.

Jada explain say di couple become friends with August, 27, four years ago through dia son Jaden, 22

Di actress claim say she bin don separated from Will Smith at di time dia friendship became romantic.

'It all start with im just needing some help with me wey wan help im health, im mental state,' Jada explain.

Di tin later turn into 'one different type of entanglement' with August, she tok, but Will push her to call am relationship

Jada, 48, also clarify say Will bin no need to give permission for her to have di affair because dem bin dey separated at di time.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Dis no go be di first time Will and Jad Pinkett Smith dey face di question of weda dem dey open marriage.

Wetin else Jada and Will Smith tok?

Jada say dis na really something private wey don become very public and dat na why she get to address am, she also thank her husband Smith wey she say don be "on a hell of a journey with her."

She say she meet Alsina around four and a half years ago and dem later become very good friends.

But wen Alsina first come dia family, e bin dey sick and need help.

Jada and her husband Smith also say dat time, dem bin dey go through hard times for dia relationship.

"I don bin don finish with your a**, I don finish with you." Will Smith tok.

"Yes and you kick me go di curb." Jada add.

At dat time, di couple say dem decide to separate to figure out how to make demsefs happy and at dat time dem bin even tink say dme don dey over.

Jada also clear up di tok say Smith give permission. "Di only pesin wey for fit give permission in dat particular circumstance na myself but wetin August bin maybe dey try communicate... I tink wetin im bin dey try make clear na say im no be home wrecker.

Jada say di relationship teach her say pesin no fit find happiness outside and although she and Smith do everything to get away from each oda, dem still find dia way back togeda. also Jada say she bin dey in 'a lot of pain, and she bin dey very broken.

She explain say di couple bin dey go through a process of healing and she no see say she do anything wrong.

'I bin just wan to feel good, e don dey long since I feel so good... and e bin just really be a tin of joy to just help heal somebody,'She tok.

Jada say she learn a lot about herself for dat period of her life.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Auguust Alsina and Jada Pinkett Smith for BET Awards 2017

Wetin August tok?

August Alsina bin tok about im relationship say, "I bin siddon with Will to tok to am afta im marriage turn to life partnership and im bin give im blessing.

I bin give myself to di relationship for years. And true true, I bin get plenti love for myself for her and I devote myself to her."