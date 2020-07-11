Three story building collapse for Lagos Island today-Dis na wetin we sabi

Wia dis foto come from, LASEMA

Lagos state Emergency Management agency (LASEMA) say dem don recover three bodies from di three story building wey collapse today for Freeman Street, Lagos Island

DG of LASEMA, Femi Osanyintolu tell BBC say from preliminary report di building wey dey Lagos Island, collapse due to structural defect and building controlling ogas dem bin don mark dat building before.

Wia dis foto come from, LASEMA

Wia dis foto come from, LASEMA

According to oga Osanyintolu, one young boy dey among di two bodies wey dem comot from di collapse building.

LLASEMA tok-tok pesin, Nosa Okunbor add say otal of 9 pipo na im dem don rescue alive, and recover 3 recover dead bodies.

Report from eye witness wey dey ground say di building collapse around t 3 : 00 a.m and like 9 to 10 pipo na dey say dey live inside di building.

Di eye witness say di family wey dis collapse building affect bin just newly move enta as di before pipo wey dey stay inside move out with di excuses say dem wan renovate am. But di developer bring in new pipo enta di building as di renovation work dey on.