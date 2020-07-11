South African church attack: Five pipo die inside 'hostage situation' for International Pentecostal Holiness

Wia dis foto come from, SAPS Wetin we call dis foto, Police released images of suspects lying on the ground

Five pipo don die afta attackers storm one South African church over leadership quarrel.

South African police say dem rescue men, women and children from one "hostage situation" for di outskirts of Johannesburg on Saturday morning.

Dem don also arrest at least 40 pipo and seize dozens of weapons.

Eyewitnesses say di men wey storm di International Pentecostal Holiness Church na part of one group wey break away.

Di mata of who go be di next leader for di church don cause plenti fight inside as di former leader bin die for 2016.

According to South Africa IOL, police bin don go di church for 2018 afta shootout happun between members.

Di previous year, di church bin enta news ontop accuse say 110m rand ($6.5m; £5.2m) bin miss according to di Sowetan newspaper.

On Saturday, dem call police go di church for Zuurbekom for di West Rand around 03:00 local time (01:00 GMT).

Wia dis foto come from, SAPS Wetin we call dis foto, A number of weapons have been recovered by police

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo say, one group of attackers tell those wey dey inside say dem dey come "take over di premises".

He say di dem find di deadi body of four pipo wey dme shoot and burn to death inside cars, while anoda security guard, wey dem feel say bin dey respond to di incident also die.

Five rifles, 16 shotguns and 13 pistols, along with da weapons, na im dem find inside di church, wia police dey search for evidence.

Di South African Police Service (SAPS) say among di pipo dem arrest na members of SAPS, di South African National Defence Force, di Johannesburg Metro Police Department and di Department of Correctional Services.