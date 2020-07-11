Cameroon first daughter Brenda Biya 'America hair wig shop' spark controversy
Kain-by kain reaction dey for social media afta Cameroon President, Paul Biya e pikin, Brenda Biya open shop for Los Angeles-America.
Yesterday, de first pikin open e new shop and de business weh e say na de only tin weh e don succeed for do'am.
From e Instagram post, Brenda Biya say de shop na big shop and salon for woman dem from kain-kain background, and e go sell all kana hand-made human hair wigs.
Na also salon weh top beauty professional fit put de wig dem for woman dia head.
Thanks God 🙏🏽 et à tous ceux qui m’ont toujours soutenu. Mon bébé a vu le jour 😍🔥 #breeculture #LosAngeles pic.twitter.com/tN07iu2tqr— brenda biya (@brendabiya) July 11, 2020
As many pipo di send congratulation messages, odas di ask kweshions laik why e no open de shop for Cameroon.
Some say wit all de business for dis world for sell human hair wig weh e komot for admin school for Cameroon get as e bi.
Odas say wusai e take moni for open business, say na Cameroon tax moni she use for go invest for anoda kontri.
I am happy for you sweetheart. Here is the problem with this. Your dad is the president of Cameroon, not a joke, the president, and your first opened business, is not in Cameroon, to employ your people, and showcase that you believe and trust the job your old man is doing. Missed— Pierre Armand (@pbikelea) July 11, 2020
Brenda Biya e papa, President Biya don stay for pawa for 38 years and some kontri pipo di check say dis new business na for prepare e life if e happen say e papa no dey power again.