Cameroon first daughter Brenda Biya 'America hair wig shop' spark controversy

Brenda Biya

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Brenda Biya

Kain-by kain reaction dey for social media afta Cameroon President, Paul Biya e pikin, Brenda Biya open shop for Los Angeles-America.

Yesterday, de first pikin open e new shop and de business weh e say na de only tin weh e don succeed for do'am.

From e Instagram post, Brenda Biya say de shop na big shop and salon for woman dem from kain-kain background, and e go sell all kana hand-made human hair wigs.

Na also salon weh top beauty professional fit put de wig dem for woman dia head.

Skip Twitter post, 1

End of Twitter post, 1

As many pipo di send congratulation messages, odas di ask kweshions laik why e no open de shop for Cameroon.

Some say wit all de business for dis world for sell human hair wig weh e komot for admin school for Cameroon get as e bi.

Odas say wusai e take moni for open business, say na Cameroon tax moni she use for go invest for anoda kontri.

Skip Twitter post, 2

End of Twitter post, 2

Skip Twitter post, 3

End of Twitter post, 3

Brenda Biya e papa, President Biya don stay for pawa for 38 years and some kontri pipo di check say dis new business na for prepare e life if e happen say e papa no dey power again.