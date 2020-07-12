Police recruitment 2020: How to apply for di Nigeria force employment exercise

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Police Force

Di Nigeria Police Force (NPF) don announce say dem don begin dia 2020 recruitment exercise for constables and dey invite pipo wey qualify to apply.

Police tok-tok pesin, Frank Mba, tok say applicants must dey between di age of 17 to 25 years and must get " minimum of five credits, including English and Mathematics, for WASSCE/NECO/GCE/NABTEB.

E add say di application go dey open for six weeks from 14th August to 23rd August, 2020 and na free of charge to apply.

How to apply for di 2020 police job

All candidates must apply online

You must get email address wey still dey work and National identification number(NIN) before you begin your application.

Di place to apply na www.policerecruitment.gov.ng

When you reach dia, you go fill and submit di online form (make sure say you look di information well-well before you submit finally).

You must also make sure say you print di information wey di computer send automatically to your email and no forget to copy and save your registration number for future purpose.

If you pass enta di next stage, you go need to present di hardcopy of di email message wey you receive if you pass enta di next stage of di recruitment.

See who dey qualify to apply

Any body wey wan apply must get passion to do police work and must get dis requirement;

You must be Nigerian by birth and get National Identity Number (NIN)

You must get minimum of 5 credit for not more than 2 sittings for WASSCE/GCE/NECONABTEB with credit pass for English and Mathematics

You must dey between di age of 17 -25 years

You must dey medically, physically and psychologically fit and must not be less than 1.67m tall for male and 1.64m tall for female.

You must also no get less than 86cm (34 inches) expanded chest measurement (for men only)

If you be woman and you wan apply, make sure say you no dey pregnant for di time of recruitment.

You must also dey free from any kind of money embarrassment

You must print your completed online form, guarantor forms and submit all of dem for di examination/screening and recruitment centres.