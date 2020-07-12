Trump wears facemask: Why United States of America president cover for public for di first since di coronavirus outbreak

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

US President Donald Trump wear facemask for public for di first time since di start of di coronavirus pandemic.

Di president bin dey visit di Walter Reed military hospital outside Washington, wia e meet wounded soldiers and health care workers.

"I neva dey against masks but I believe say e get time and place," e tok as he comot from di White House.

Why pipo see im action as big deal?

E bin don previously tok say im no go wear mask and im yab Democratic rival Joe Biden say im dey wear face mask.

But on Saturday, e tok say: "I tink wen you dey for hospital, especially for dis kain setting, wia you go follow a lot of soldiers tok and pipo wey, in some cases, just comot from di operating tables, I tink say na great tin to wear mask."

Dis change of tok dey come as di US record 66,528 coronavirus cases on Saturday, dia new daily record.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

Wetin Trump don tok about face masks?

Wen im dey follow Fox Business Network tok last week, Mr Trump say: "I dey all for masks."

E add say, im kind of like how im look wen e wear one , e say im dey be like Lone Ranger,- one fictional American super hero.

But wen di US Center for Disease Control (CDC) in April begin recommend make pipo wear masks or cloth coverings for public to help stop di spread of di virus, oga bin Trump tell tori pipo say im no go follow di practice.

"I no tink say I go do am," e tok dat time. "To wear face mask as I dey greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens - I just no fit see am."

Some media reports don suggest say im aides don repeatedly ask di president to wear one for public.

Im also say im no dey gree wit pipo wey dey touch dia faces afta taking dia mask off.