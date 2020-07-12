Rivers: Adada community pipo butcher Sea Cow wey dem call 'Manatee' for fishing festival

Wia dis foto come from, Julius Diamond Twitter

Pipo for Adada Community for Adada Community don kill and share one Sea Cow, wey pipo dey also call Manatee for Abua/Odual local Goment for Rivers State.

E happen on Friday 10 July as video and pictures dey trend for social media of di fisherman wey kill di Sea Cow/Manatee with spear as pipo for di community gada round di manatee dey butcher am.

Community jolliment: Fisherman kills Sea Cow with Spear in Adada Community, Odual Kingdom, Rivers State.



All households in the community usually get a share of the meat.



Congratulations sir. pic.twitter.com/6s8HKm5Eov — Julius Diamond (@juliusdiamondd) July 11, 2020

Samuel Ilafhifigh wey from Adada community confam to BBC Pidgin say di fisherman catch di Manatee for dia river because na di season wey dem dey observe di Adada fishing festival but dis year, dem no observe am di way dem use to mark am sake of Covid-19 restrictions, but some families for di community wey dey specialise to hunt dat kain big fish dem naim go di fishing come catch di manatee wey di community share.

"Dis be like di seasonal fishing festival wey dey hold during di rainy season wen those kind of fish use to enter our river, so pipo dey go hunt dem with spear or net. Dis one dem use spear kill am and di two dem kill last week, dem use net catch am."

Ontop di one wey be say Manatee dey on di list of species of animals wey dey face extinction, Samuel say with di situation wey COVID-19 bring as hungry dey, na wetin dem see naim dem go chop as dem no get any sign of Goment presence for di village.

Wia dis foto come from, Julius Diamond Twitter

Wia dis foto come from, Julius Diamond Twitter

E never too tay wey pipo for Bonny, for Bonny local goment bin butcher one dead whale wey waves bring come from di Atlantic Ocean to di shores of Bonny.