Ebila of Ibadan death: How di suspected gang leader of 'one million boys' take die for Oyo

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Suspected gang leader of One Million Boys, Biola Ebila don die.

Di Oyo state police command confam di death of di leader of di jaguda gang to BBC.

Police tell BBC say na members of one suspected cult rival group kill am for Kudeti area of Ibadan, Oyo state South West Nigeria.

Di police tok-tok pesin for Oyo state Olugbenga Fadeyi tok say dem don dey find Ebila tey-tey afta accuse commot say im get hand for di death of one cult leader, Moshood Oladokun wey pipo know as Ekungbemi.

Oga Fadeyi say dem still dey get details of wetin happun and go brief tori pipo later.