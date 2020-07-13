Nelson Mandela daughter Zindzi don die

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Zindzi Mandela, di daughter of South Africa anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, don die, tori pesin for SABC report.

She die for Johannesburg on Monday morning for di age of 59.

Family pipo confam her death according to SABC.

Zindzi na di South African ambassador to Denmark before her death. Dem neva tok wetin cause her death.

How she take die?

Di family never tok how but di 59-year-old daughter of former president Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, die for Johannesburg hospital early dis morning," SABC tok.