Brenda Biya: Wizkid 'private concert', oda times weh Cameroon first daughter actions spark controversy

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@brenda.officiel

Brenda Biya, Cameroon President Paul Biya daughter don turn attraction point for seka say e di post plenti strange tins for social media, di push pipo for follow and tok.

Brenda na one in four children of di president and na pesin wey like to post ontop social media.

Some of her posts don cause controversy.

See some of dem.

Brenda smoke ontop social media

For 2016, Brenda come under bashing afta she post video weh she di smoke for social media. Dis behaviour make pipo tok as deh feel say because of her position as first daughter and role model for oda ngondrere (young girls) dem e no suppose for smoke laik dat for public.

400 dollars for taxi palava

For 2016, First daughter pay taxi for 400 dollars sotei kontri pipo vex how e di squander moni wen some pipo di suffer.

Wia dis foto come from, Brenda Biya /Instagram

Private concert and New Year party with Wizkid

Di first family invite Nigerian 'star boy' Wizkid kam for private concert for unity palace for 2019. Dis wan make kontri pipo hala as deh calculate moni for private concert.

Di pictures wey Brenda bin take with Wizkid dat time also cause plenty toks.

Videos weh Brenda show how e eye di pain

Brenda Biya for May 2020 post video weh e tok how e eye di pain, and deh no wan make e go see e doctor. Brenda also hit back pipo weh deh di laugh e fat eyes, say e show dia black hearts and jealousy as e say na sick.

Brenda 'fight' with guard posted on social media

Brenda share video weh e di film guard weh e wan stop e afta e bi don scatter tins dem for e room. De first daughter tok how e di suffer for Cameroon, all weh e di ask deh no di give e. Make take e go Jamot hospital for wusai deh di treat mad pipo.

Skip Facebook post, 1 Content is not available View content on Facebook De external site no concern BBC. End of Facebook post, 1

American wig shop

Di latest one na wen Brenda post pictures tank pipo afta e open wig shop pipo start kweshion why if oda business no dey for e for start wig shop as graduate for admin school, why for America?