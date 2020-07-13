Why Nigeria goment wan pay salary of private school teachers wey dia school dey owe dem

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di Nigeria federal goment don agree to pay salary of private teachers wey dia school dey owe dem, di president of National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, bin confam to BBC.

Yomi Otubela, wey dey head di association say dia members (wey be school owners) go fit get small relief afta di gbege wey Covid-19 lockdown wey start for March don cause dem.

For statement wey Otubela release give BBC on Monday 13 July, e say private schools follow for di N2.3 trillion stimulus money wey federal goment bin announce di week before.

Statement wey joinbodi NAPPS release say dem bin carry dia request go di federal goment through di Economic Sustainability Committee wey Vice President Yemi Osinbajo dey and now, di Federal Executive Council don approve am.

Di Nigeria Senate website list private schools as one of di kain business wey goment go support.

Skip Twitter post, 1 VP Osinbajo just concluded meeting members of the ESC to start working on implementation details. It's the first meeting after Mr. President & FEC approved the N2.3Trn stimulus package. For more Plan implementation details & how you benefit: watch this space. Photo: Tolani Alli pic.twitter.com/sFGq1dmk0O — Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) July 7, 2020 End of Twitter post, 1

When BBC ask Otubela how many months of salary di goment go pay, im reply say "dem never decide dat one now. Di coronavirus still dey on, what if e last reach December, wetin go come happun?".

E also no fit tok when di goment agree say dem go begin pay di teachers. "Di goment still dey package di arrangement," di association oga bin tok.

And how di goment go sabi which of di teachers never collect salary?