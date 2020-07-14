Pastor Adeboye wife birthday message, marriage advice scatter social media again

Wia dis foto come from, RCCG

Some go say na only matter of time before di 78-year-old, husband to one, father of four, mega-church Pastor trend again for something wey im tok or preach.

Dis time, like always, pipo dey on two different side for wetin Pastor Enoch Adeboye don tok - some dey in support, while odas no gree for am.

Dis no go be di first time di Redeemed Christian Church of God pastor don trend because of im marriage advice - although for di first time, e be like say many agree with di minister 13 July birthday message to im wife Pastor Foluke.

And wetin im tok? Well, in celebration of im wife, Pastor Adeboye use di opportunity to 'praise' im wife. E tok about how im wife dey always get time for am no mata how busy she dey.

Advice also dey for 'young brides'.

"No matter di level of education you get or how successful you be, your husband na your head and you must treat am like that at all di time. Na terrible tin for husband to feel say im wife na di head. Many men dey misbehave for dia marriage just because dem wan prove say na dem be di head of dia wives," tok one of di tweets.

From reaction we torchlight for social media, many of those wey no like dis advice na women.

Skip Twitter post, 1 can't believe Adeboye really sat down & found a way to make his wife's birthday about himself and his power over her. a simple "happy birthday my love" will do next time please — 𝓫𝓪𝓫𝔂 (@benxta_) July 13, 2020 End of Twitter post, 1

Skip Twitter post, 2 Pastor Adeboye should have just said “happy birthday flesh of my flesh” and keep it moving.

Now we know he can’t do basic things like feed himself and trim his nails.

TMI. — Moe (@Mochievous) July 14, 2020 End of Twitter post, 2

Skip Twitter post, 3 Do you know how ugly it is that you need to reduce someone to feel worthy. Everyday “we rise by lifting others” until it’s your wife & then you rise by reducing her & removing her head so you can replace it with your own. That Pastor Adeboye thread is horrible on many levels — ebele. (@ebelee_) July 14, 2020 End of Twitter post, 3

But support don come from both men and women as many in this category don reason say Pastor Adeboye suppose reach to give marriage advice as im own don last pass 50 years.

Skip Twitter post, 4 Pastor Adeboye's marriage is one of the few marriages that I personally look up to. Even after 50yrs, their love is still strong. But someone that's hasn't even spent 10yrs in marriage is talking bad on how Pastor Adeboye runs his marriage. I pity our generation pic.twitter.com/gB2E8I8xkL — Peace Damilola David (@PeaceDavidDee) July 14, 2020 End of Twitter post, 4

Skip Twitter post, 5 Ladies if you aren't ready to be submissive to your husbands when you get married then remain single . There can't be two captains in a ship. Some marriages of 21st Century don't last because some women hv refused to submit. There's nothing wrong with Pastor Adeboye 's post ok🤗 — Amaka (@amakadiva09) July 14, 2020 End of Twitter post, 5

Skip Twitter post, 6 If Pastor Adeboye post on his wife's birthday triggers you, you can go watch Will and Jada Smith Red talk show and get your perfect marriage. — Ogbeifun Evelyn (@PealynEmpire) July 14, 2020 End of Twitter post, 6

If you dey wonder wetin 'Mummy GO' dey do for 'Daddy GO' to deserve long message (wey enter 8 tweets) on her birthday, wonder no more.

According to di church founder, im wife dey cook dey do for am, serve im food hersef, cut im nails and even barb im hair.

"I wish my lovely wife a Happy Birthday @PastorFAAdeboye" na how im take end di message.

Skip Twitter post, 7 Pastor Adeboye drafted those tweets since when? Lemaooo 😂 continue being mad. Baba has moved on pic.twitter.com/wxaWGTtzLc — Peter DeRock (@O_Peezzy) July 14, 2020 End of Twitter post, 7

Skip Twitter post, 8 Pastor Adeboye deliberately riling feminists up while getting his nails trimmed by his wife pic.twitter.com/YV28myKyPR — Dr Moh (@MohWorldent) July 14, 2020 End of Twitter post, 8

In di age wia many feel say di role and responsibility of husband and wife don dey change small-small, dis latest message don open conversation about which traditions to keep and which one to say bye-bye to.