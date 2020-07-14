Pastor Adeboye wife birthday message, marriage advice scatter social media again

Pastor Enoch Adeboye and wife Foluke Adeboye

Wia dis foto come from, RCCG

Some go say na only matter of time before di 78-year-old, husband to one, father of four, mega-church Pastor trend again for something wey im tok or preach.

Dis time, like always, pipo dey on two different side for wetin Pastor Enoch Adeboye don tok - some dey in support, while odas no gree for am.

Dis no go be di first time di Redeemed Christian Church of God pastor don trend because of im marriage advice - although for di first time, e be like say many agree with di minister 13 July birthday message to im wife Pastor Foluke.

And wetin im tok? Well, in celebration of im wife, Pastor Adeboye use di opportunity to 'praise' im wife. E tok about how im wife dey always get time for am no mata how busy she dey.

Advice also dey for 'young brides'.

"No matter di level of education you get or how successful you be, your husband na your head and you must treat am like that at all di time. Na terrible tin for husband to feel say im wife na di head. Many men dey misbehave for dia marriage just because dem wan prove say na dem be di head of dia wives," tok one of di tweets.

From reaction we torchlight for social media, many of those wey no like dis advice na women.

Skip Twitter post, 1

End of Twitter post, 1

Skip Twitter post, 2

End of Twitter post, 2

Skip Twitter post, 3

End of Twitter post, 3

But support don come from both men and women as many in this category don reason say Pastor Adeboye suppose reach to give marriage advice as im own don last pass 50 years.

Skip Twitter post, 4

End of Twitter post, 4

Skip Twitter post, 5

End of Twitter post, 5

Skip Twitter post, 6

End of Twitter post, 6

If you dey wonder wetin 'Mummy GO' dey do for 'Daddy GO' to deserve long message (wey enter 8 tweets) on her birthday, wonder no more.

According to di church founder, im wife dey cook dey do for am, serve im food hersef, cut im nails and even barb im hair.

"I wish my lovely wife a Happy Birthday @PastorFAAdeboye" na how im take end di message.

Skip Twitter post, 7

End of Twitter post, 7

Skip Twitter post, 8

End of Twitter post, 8

In di age wia many feel say di role and responsibility of husband and wife don dey change small-small, dis latest message don open conversation about which traditions to keep and which one to say bye-bye to.

Pastor Foluke wey nack 72 on Monday, use six years young pass her husband. She and her husband don dey married for 52 years.