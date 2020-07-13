BBNaija: Winner of di Big Brother Season 5 TV reality show go pocket N85m - See oda jara wey di winner go get

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram- AfricaMagic

Nigeria biggest reality show, BBNaija 2020 season go begin on Sunday 19 July and dis year di winner go pocket prizes wey cost reach N85m (about $219,000).

However, di show go air under di coronavirus restrictions and guidelines wey di goment bin put sake of di pandemic wey dey happun for all ova world.

Di organisers bin done do 10 days online audition wey start from May 20 and end for May 30 to select pipo wey go participate for di show.

Dis year show host go remain Ebuka Obi Uchendu, wey bin don dey anchor am for di past three seasons.

Di organizers of di show, DSTV Nigeria don announce say di winner go pocket eighty five million naira and dem also release di breakdown of di prize money.

Wetin di winner go carry go house

Di big N85m winner's prize go include:

Dubai trip for 2

2 bedroom apartment

N3Om cash prize

Champions league finale trip, one year supply of pepsi, branded chiller

OPPO RENO smartphone

Innoson G40

Trip to Dublin

TV and Premium fridge

Plus plenty other prizes

Dem neva reveal di name wey dem go give dis Season 5 but last year name na big brother "Pepperdem" and di reunion show wey start on 1 June still dey go on.