Guidelines for school reopening - See wetin Nigeria goment tok

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Latest update on school resumption in Nigeria

Nigerian goment don release guideline for di safe reopening of schools for everi level for di kontri.

Di guideline wey be fifty two page long no disclose wen di schools dem go open but dem outline all di actions, measures wey schools dem gatz follow to ensure safe resumption of school for di kontri.

Di Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba say di document na to epp di kontri and di education system.

Di goment taskforce for Covid 19 bin say student wey dey final year for primary and secondary schools go write dia final year exams dem but di whole time change wen di minister of Education, Adamu Adamu say student no go write WAEC plus di kontri neva ready to open school.

Some of di key tins wey dey di guideline

1. Safe Distancing: School pikin dem gatz stay two metres apart:

Class rooms, dining halls, staff rooms and office spaces gatz get space for social distancing.

2. Alternate Attendance days per week: All schools dem gatz change di number of days dia student go school -

Junior secondary school pipo go go school for Tuesday and Thursday while Primary school go go school for Monday, Wednesday and Fridays

3. Staggered Attendance: School pikin dem gatz arrive and depart for different time

4. Out door learning: some school pikin dem go learn for out door area instead of inside class

5. Platooning: schools gatz divide classes to morning and afternoon

6. Decrease interaction: school pikin dem go remain for one area or location and teacher go meet dem

Some of di key tins wey schools gatz consider before dem open

Wetin be di level of community transmission for di kontri

Wetin be di capacity to test, trace and support wey schools dem go get if di disease break out for di school

Schools dey ready to implement infection prevention and control measures

Wetin be di capacity of schools and learning facilities nationwide to maintain safe school operations

How di school population go travel to and from school wetin be di risk if dem use public transport

Wetin be di community related risks factor to reopen school for both teachers and school pikin dem