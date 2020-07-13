Naya Rivera: Police confirm dead body of Glee star American actress for California lake

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di Ventura County Sheriff's Office for Californai, America do confirm di body dem find for Southern California lake say na former "Glee" actress Naya Rivera.

Di Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub confirm am during press conference on Monday.

Glee star Naya Rivera, 33 years, bin miss since Wednesday and dem presumed her dead afta dem find her four-year-old son alone inside boat for Lake Piru - Reservoir in California.

Noe di police discover di body on Monday morning for di Lake Piru, and dem say di bodi dey float in di northeast area of di lake where di water dey between 35 and 60 feet deep,

"We dey confident say di body we find na that of Naya Rivera," Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub tok.

E add " indication no dey say foul play dey or that dis be suicide."

Dem bin don take di body to Ventura County Coroner's Office, where dem go identify am through dental records.

Oga Ayub tok say di sheriff's department don dey "in direct contact" with di family of Rivera.

"Her family dey visit di lake everyday, dey get hope and dem dey communicate with our investigators," Ayub tok.

Di boat incident

Na one boater spot Rivera pikin three hours afta di actress bin don take di boat, CBS Los Angeles tori pipo report am as dem dey quote police office for di area.

Di boy tell investigators say im and im mama bin dey swim but she no come back inside di boat.

Dem later identify di missing pesin to be Naya Rivera, wey be Los Angeles resident.

On Tuesday, Rivera bin post a picture of her and her son wit a caption "just di two of us".

'Glee' di hit series don see di death of oda cast members wey no be Naya Rivera alone.