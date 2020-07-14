Police recruitment 2020: How much is NPF salary? Benefits and oda tins you need to know about di Nigerian force

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di portal to register for di recruitment into di Nigeria Police Force 2020 don open and Nigerians wey dey interested go fit submit dia application now.

According to di force, di recruitment, wey BBC find out say na only for Constables, na so dat di force go align with United Nation Standard of policing.

According to statement ontop di force recruitment website, di exercise na also out of di present leadership need to reposition di Force through capacity building in order to align with International standard and best practices.

Wetin you need know about di police force before you join

Salary

E dey important make you know say, as you dey apply to join, di police na for only pipo wey get passion for di job, according to wetin Abimbola Opeyemi, di Public relations Officer of Ogun State Police Command tell BBC Pidgin.

Check out di salary below:

Constable- N46,000- N47000

Corporal-N52,000-N53,000

Sergeant- N62,000-N63,000,

Unconfirmed 1 bar-N78,000

Confirmed Inspector -2 bars - N123,000

One star-ASP- N132,000-N134,000

Confirmed ASP N139,000

DSP N142,000-N143,000.

Benefits

No be di salary be di only perks wey dey police. Oda benefits dey for anyone wey dia application successful.

According to Opeyemi, police bin dey also get accommodation for dia various barracks wey dey di kontri. E add say, pipo wey no see barracks collect go even collect accommodation fees.

Security allowance also dey.

Di police also get health insurance scheme under di national health insurance scheme. So, if any police officer sick, na to go hospital and dem no go pay.

Ranks

Dis 2020 recruitment wey di police dey do na for only constable but opportunity go dey to grow. See di ranks wey dey di NPF. Inspector General

Deputy Inspector-General of Police

Assistant Inspector-General of Police

Commissioner of Police

Deputy Commissioner of Police

Assistant Commissioner of Police

Chief Superintendent of Police

Superintendent of Police

Deputy Superintendent of Police

Assistant Superintendent of Police

Inspector of Police

Sergeant Major

Sergeant

Corporal

Lance Corporal