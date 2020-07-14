Kofar Mata dye pits don see more dan 500 years and seven generations
Di great great grandchildren of Muhammadu Dabo wey start di Kofar Mata dye pit wey dey Kano for north west Nigeria still dey run am till dis day after 522 years.
Haruna Baffa wey come from di family and na custodian of di place for now tell BBC about di brief history of di ogbonge pits and how how dem dey try keep di business relevant for dis day and age of machines and factories.
Producers: Mansur Abubakar, Helen Oyibo, Ufuoma Gift