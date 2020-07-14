Abubakar Malami: Why we no take any action against di minister of justice son wedding - Kano goment

Kano goment don tell BBC say nobody report to dem say pipo no observe Covid 19 guidelines for di wedding of Nigeria minister of justice Abubakar Malami wey happun for weekend and na why dem no take any action.

Videos for social media show large pipo gather dey jolly and spray money for di wedding of Abdulazeez Malami and Khadija Dambatta wey dey against di Covid 19 guidelines wey both Presidential Task Force and Kano goment give.

Di commissioner of information for di state Muhammad Garba add say, for di wedding event wey Kano goment host for goment house, dem observe social distancing wella.

"Regarding Malami pikin wedding wey many pipo dey tok about, we no get single report say pipo break Covid 19 rules for any of di events, so we no get reason to take any action."

"Moreover, di event wey we host for Kano goment house observe all di Covid 19 rules but we know dey aware of wetin happun elsewhere regarding dat particular wedding, infact nobody get evidence say those particular events wey dem say pipo break di rules even happun for Kano." Dis na wetin di commissioner tok.

But unlike wetin di commissioner yan, even di Kano goment house pishure show govnors and oda pipo mixed together for one pishure wey dem take.

Who be Abubakar Malami?

Many pipo dey see Malami as one of di closest pipo to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Di way pipo full for im pikin Abdulazeez Malami wedding on Saturday show say e get influence among pipo wey hold power, dis na why some dey ask who really be Malami?

Dem born di justice minister for Kebbi state northwestern Nigeria for 1967 and na dia e finish im primary and secondary education before e move go Sokoto state for di same northwest for im university education for Danfodio wia e study law.

Malami do im call to bar for 1992 and by 1994 e don go university of Maiduguri to do masters for Public Administration.

According to political analysts, Malami closeness to President Buhari start from wen e become lawyer to di president former party Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in 2010.

From dia, Malami and Buhari dey always dey on di same political boat including wen e play beta role as dem form APC in 2014.