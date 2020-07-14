Katsina attacks make 600 women widows, turn 2000 children to orphans for Batsari - Town chief

Wia dis foto come from, @RARIYA Wetin we call dis foto, Di Batsari governor na almost every day dem dey kill pesin for im area

Chief of Batsari town for Katsina state for northwest Nigeria Alhaji Tukur Ruma tell BBC say attacks for di area don make about 600 women become widows and 2000 become orphans.

Di chief also tok say one over three of di pipo wey dey im kingdom don become displaced pipo as dem don run to oda places for Nigeria.

"No be small damage dis attackers do for us, sometimes attacks on a daily basis and for every attack an average of two pipo must die." Dis na wetin di chief tok.

E also add say apart from di loss of lives, di attacks don also kill all agric activities for di area including farming and rearing of animals not forgetting oda economic activities like market days wey die.

Di katsina chief yan say last year, about 40 percent of im pipo no farm at all during rainy season for fear of attack or kidnapping while dem dey farm.

E tok say im area dey face serious hardship wey require urgent goment attention even though e say goment dey feed some of im pipo wey dey internally displaced pipo camps.

Nigerian goment on dia part say dem dey try dia best to bring di insecurity wey dey disturb dat area and oda part of di north to an end.

Di kill-kill for Katsina na im make some pipo organise three different protests for di state last month.

Wia dis foto come from, @SALISU LAWAL FACEBOOK Wetin we call dis foto, Refugees for di compound of the di Emir of Katsina for Batsari

Attacks in north-western Nigeria

Attacks for north-western Nigeria become worse in di last two years and dis na some of di worst attacks wey happun for di region.

Timeline of attacks

Batsari attacks- Dis one happun less dan two weeks ago and na 15 pipo die and many wounjure.

Kadisau attacks- Dis one wey happun for early June 2020 leave over 40 pipo dead and na one of di attacks wey lead to protest by di coalition of Northern Groups for di Katsina state.

Tsanwa attacks- For February dis year, plenti gunmen attack Tsanwa town wey dey Katsina and pipo also die for di attack while many wounjure.

Recently, armed men ontop motorcycle wey dey operate out of abandoned forest reserves don also dey attack communities for di north west of Nigeria.