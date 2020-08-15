BBNaija: Erica and Wathoni fight 'ontop Kiddwaya' as tears, strong words follow

Wia dis foto come from, Big Brother Naija Wetin we call dis foto, Dis no go be di first time wey Erica go get kwanta wit anoda fellow housemate

For wetin wan be like daily tin, Erica don dey trend again, dis time afta one serious kwanta she get with Wathoni, wey latter end for tears for di former beauty pageant.

E be like say di gbege start when Erica go meet Wathoni to try settle di mata of why Wathoni dey always dey rude to am.

"You dey always dey rude to me, why?... I come follow you tok about am, di next tin you mention Kiddwaya," Erica para.

As Erica dey para, Wathoni sidon for chair dey look.

"Which one be ewo? 29-year-old, you get pikin, but your age no dey show for your behaviour," Erica bin hala ontop Wathoni head.

Wetin Kiddwaya do?

All dis time di spark dey fly between di two women, Kiddwaya wey Erica claim say na di center of di wahala, bin just dey mind im business, dey cook food for kitchen.

Later, Kiddwaya go meet Erica to pet her, he draw am close tell am say: "I go always support you."

Di two of dem come comot, dey hold each oda hand, to assure everybody say dem still dey into each oda.

Earlier, Kiddwaya bin don kiss Wathoni inside truth and dare game. Meanwhile, no be secret say Kiddwaya and Erica share close relationship wit each oda - as di two of dem don sleep on top di same bed and even kiss each oda many times.

Erica one time declare Kiddwaya, di son of Nigerian billionaire as her 'special friend'. She even pick Kiddwaya to be her deputy Head of House.