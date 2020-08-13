Kano burial ground: How lack of burial spaces in dis Nigerian city force pipo to bury dead bodi ontop each oda

Some workers of burial grounds for Kano northwestern Nigeria don complain about lack of enough spaces to bury di dead bodis wey pipo dey bring come.

Di workers wey dey for Abbattoir and Gidan Gona cemetery tell BBC say because say dia cemeteries dey full sometimes dem dey bury two pipo inside one grave.

BBC reporter for Kano visit some of di graves and use im korokoro eyes see wetin di workers dey yan.

Di reporter add say e notice say di pathway wey pipo dey follow go dia relatives grave don become very narrow as dem use part of pathway build graves and atimes u go see two graves merged together with no space in between.

Mallam Danbaba Muhammad na chairmo for Abbatoir cemetary and e tok say e dey beg goment to create and find more spaces for burial grounds as wetin dem dey do now na to bury new dead bodi between two old graves.

"Dis issue dey disturb us wella, now wen dem bring dead bodi due to lack of space we go just find old grave wey don tey bury am on top, sometimes wey go even shift di old bones wey dey dia first."

Dis na di same issue for Gidan Gona cemetery as one of di workers wey say make BBC no mention im name tok say dem dey enter serious wahala anytime dem bring dead bodi come dia side as space no dey.

BBC also tok to some neighbours of dis cemeteries and dem also express dia worry over how goment no dey take kia of dis cemeteries.