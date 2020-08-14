Burna Boy Twice As Tall track list plus oda tins you suppose know about di award winning Nigerian singer wey make pipo dey hala

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Fans dey react to Nigerian award winning singer Burna Boy latest album Twice as tall wey drop early on Friday morning Nigeria time.

Di song wey be di 'African Giant' singer fifth album, na Sean 'Diddy' Combs, US ogbonge rapper Sean Diddy Combs and Bosede Ogulu, Burna Boy mama be executive producer.

Skip Twitter post, 1 Twice As Tall Out Now!!!!!!!

Favourite song so far ? https://t.co/Az2LVGkZCC — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) August 14, 2020 End of Twitter post, 1

For di 15-track project, di 'Ye' singer feature oda ogbonge singers like Stormzy, Coldplay's Chris Martin, Youssou N'Dour, Naughty By Nature, and Sauti Sol.

Some of di musicians wey Burna Boy collabo wit

Stormzy

Stormzy na British rapper, singer and songwriter.

Im blow for UK underground music scene through im different freestyles and classic beats.

Im first grime album reach number one for UK Albums Chart come win British Album of di Year for di 2018 Brit Awards.

Chris Martin

Im na British singer, song writer, record producer and philanthropist.

Chris Martin na lead singer and co-founder of di rock band Coldplay.

"Yellow", di popular song wey im band release for 2000 make dem blow plus get dem dia first Grammy Award nomination.

Dem win Grammy award for two of dia albums A Rush of Blood to di Head and Viva la Vida.

Coldplay don sell pass 100 million records all ova di world.

Naughty by Nature

Black America hip hop musicians Naughty by Nature don dey sing togeda since 1986.

Dem break up for 2013 but reconcile again for 2016.

Dem don win three Grammy Awards for 1991, 1993 and 1995.

Youssou N'Dour

Dis Senegalese singer, songwriter, actor, business man and politician, describe im sef for 2004 to tori pipo Roliing Stone magazine as "maybe di most famous singer wey dey alive."

Im serve as Senegal Minister for tourism from 2012 to 2013.

Youssou N'Dour act for award winning feem wey dem dey call Return of Goree.

Sauti Sol

Sauti Sol na Kenya afro-pop band wey base for Nairobi.

Dem first start as alcapella group for 2005 before dem turn band.

Di band don do many local and international tours and em popular for home and abroad.

Sauti Sol don pack may different awards including Kisima Music Awards, Channel O Music Video Awards, MTV Europe Music Awards, and the BET Awards.

Wetin be reactions to di song?

Award winning Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia aka 2Face say "dis one pass Grammy".

While Sean Diddy Combs call am "di album of di year".

See tweets of some of di reactions.

Skip Twitter post, 3 Burna boy don enter another planet #TWICEASTALL 👏👏👏👏👏👏✊👍wow. Congrats @burnaboy this one pass grammy level. This is total LEVEL UP — IG: @official2baba (@official2baba) August 14, 2020 End of Twitter post, 3