Edo Governorship election 2020: Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu speak about dia relationship with Oshiomhole and politics for di state

Wetin we call dis foto, Godwin Obaseki, Adams Oshiomhole, Osagie Ize-Iyamu

Di candidates of di Peoples Democratic Party and Edo state Govnor Godwin Obaseki togeda with im rival for di All Progressives Congress, Pastor Ize-Iyamu don define dia relationship with Adams Oshiomole, di former national chairman of di APC.

Inside exclusive interview with BBC Pidgin, di two main contenders for di 2020 Edo state govnorship election speak about di issue of godfatherism for Edo state politics and oda tins wey concern di election.

Obaseki wey tok about wetin start di quarrel between im and Oshiomhole say e no take am as godfather but na Oshiomhole bin wan play godfather.

"I no see am as godfather, e help me, just as I help am, even before e become govnor, e tok am. Na me gada pipo, raise money, help am enta office as govnor. "

"Dat relationship no be godfather, godson relationship". Di govnor tok.

Wetin we call dis foto, Godwin Obaseki win first term election as Govnor of Edo State for 2016

Skip Facebook post, 1 Content is not available View content on Facebook De external site no concern BBC. End of Facebook post, 1

Obaseki wey also speak about im decamping from APC to PDP say na drive dem drive am comot di party and di tin make am sad.

"Dem say I no qualify afta 4 years. I qualify di first time, dis time I no qualify. I come see say for APC, dem dey just dey do tins anyhow, di leadership go just come, dem no dey obey dia own constitution, court order, dem just dey do anyhow say na dem dey goment. Upon all dem say I no qualify make I comot, na im I leave dem and PDP wey see say I dey qualify give me oppourtunity to join dem". E tok.

Meanwhile, di APC govnorship candidate for di Edo election also chook mouth inside di issue of godfatherism for Edo politics and Oshiomhole. Ize-Iyamu say nobody except God fit be im godfather, e say im relationship with Oshiomhole na on friendship levels.

"How can Oshiomhole be my godfather? Im sef, if you ask am dat question e go say pastor, how I go be pastor godfather. Wen Oshiomhole wan contest for govnorship election e hear say I wan contest e had to come and meet me say abeg oh, e wan contest and I agree because I tell am say wia you come from Edo North dem never get govnor before. I support am dat time." Ize-Iyamu tok.

Skip Facebook post, 2 Content is not available View content on Facebook De external site no concern BBC. End of Facebook post, 2

Wia dis foto come from, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, PDP Candidate for Edo Election 2020

On di reason im decamp from PDP to APC, Ize-Iyamu say im see di party as more progressive.

"Even wen I dey dat side, na my simple agenda, I come now, na my simple agenda, in terms of ideology, in terms of agenda I dey consistent, di problem na di vehicle. Now I see APC as a more serious and viable vehicle. I also see APC as more progressive minded dan APC. I don get di opportunity to dey both of dem so I know di difference". Ize-Iyamu tok.

"I no hide am say di reason I dey politics na to assess goment for di benefit of my pipo... so wat is selfish about dat? My agenda dey very clear, e dey selfless. If na to say make pesin dey enjoy, God don bless me, I dont need to be a govnor, to be able to enjoy myself but I keep telling pipo, if you are rich and everybody around you are poor, you are poor". Ize-Iyamu add.